Commercial Bank of Dubai posts record 2025 profit as loans pass Dh100b

Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) reported record financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, posting net profit before tax of AED 3.84 billion, up 15.6% from the previous year, as net loans exceeded AED 100 billion for the first time.

Customer deposits grew 14.1% to AED 111.4 billion, with current and savings accounts accounting for 49% of total deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 90.75%, while the advances-to-stable-resources ratio stood at 83.14%, remaining below the UAE Central Bank’s regulatory ceiling.

Net profit after tax rose 15.5% year on year to AED 3.5 billion. The bank also reported net profit before tax of AED 1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. CBD said the results extended its run of quarterly profit growth to 22 consecutive quarters.

The bank reported its highest SME Net Promoter Score in more than three years, which it attributed to improvements in onboarding and service delivery.

“Achieving net profit growth for 22 consecutive quarters and recording net loans of over AED 100 billion are significant achievements that underline the bank’s robust fundamentals,” he said. “We achieved consistent results over the past five years, despite global headwinds, demonstrating the strength of our strategy to drive sustained growth and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 15.52%, with a Tier 1 ratio of 14.39% and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.54%, all above regulatory minimums. Return on equity after tax rose to 22.15%, up 75 basis points from 2024.

CBD said asset quality continued to strengthen, with the non-performing loan ratio falling to 3.58% from 4.35% a year earlier. Cost of risk declined to 0.49%, down 25 basis points year on year.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

