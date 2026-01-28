2025 profit jumps 24% to Dh21.1b as revenue, assets hit records, dividend proposed
Dubai: The UAE’s largest lender said net profit rose 24% year on year to Dh21.11 billion ($5.75 billion) for 2025. Profit before tax climbed 27% to Dh25.20 billion.
Operating income increased 16% to Dh36.68 billion, supported by a sharp rise in fees, trading and advisory revenue. Return on tangible equity reached 19.2%, staying above the bank’s medium-term target.
FAB’s board proposed a cash dividend of 80 fils per share, subject to shareholder approval. The payout would total Dh8.84 billion, the highest in the bank’s history.
Shift toward non-interest income
Non-interest income jumped 36% to Dh16.35 billion and made up 45% of group revenue. Net interest income rose 4% to Dh20.32 billion, helped by double-digit growth in volumes.
FX and investment income increased 40% year on year as client trading activity reached record levels.
Fees and commissions advanced 28%, supported by origination, deal execution and trade flows.
Balance sheet expands
While total assets grew 16% to Dh1.40 trillion, loans and advances climbed 17% to Dh616 billion. Customer deposits rose 7% to Dh841 billion.
International operations contributed 19% of full-year revenue. Loans outside the UAE increased 35%, while deposits grew 25%. International assets reached Dh419 billion, around 30% of group assets.
Investment banking, wholesale, retail growth
Investment Banking and Markets revenue rose 16% to Dh11.79 billion. FAB said it enabled Dh330 billion in client fundraising across equity and debt markets, up 23%.
Wholesale Banking revenue increased 11% to Dh6.40 billion, driven by origination in the Gulf, the United States and Asia.
Personal, Business and Wealth Banking revenue grew 10% to Dh12.65 billion. Retail assets under management climbed 28%.
Asset quality and capital
The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.2%, the lowest level in the bank’s history. The common equity tier 1 ratio ended the year at 13.3%.
The liquidity coverage ratio reached 154%, above regulatory requirements.
Strategy and outlook
FAB said wider use of artificial intelligence improved productivity and client operations across trade, payments and compliance.
The bank said it entered 2026 with strong momentum, supported by capital buffers, diversified income and continued international expansion.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox