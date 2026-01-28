GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE’s top bank FAB posts record 2025 profit as non-interest income surges

2025 profit jumps 24% to Dh21.1b as revenue, assets hit records, dividend proposed

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE’s top bank FAB posts record 2025 profit as non-interest income surges

Dubai: The UAE’s largest lender said net profit rose 24% year on year to Dh21.11 billion ($5.75 billion) for 2025. Profit before tax climbed 27% to Dh25.20 billion. 

Operating income increased 16% to Dh36.68 billion, supported by a sharp rise in fees, trading and advisory revenue. Return on tangible equity reached 19.2%, staying above the bank’s medium-term target.

FAB’s board proposed a cash dividend of 80 fils per share, subject to shareholder approval. The payout would total Dh8.84 billion, the highest in the bank’s history.

Shift toward non-interest income

Non-interest income jumped 36% to Dh16.35 billion and made up 45% of group revenue. Net interest income rose 4% to Dh20.32 billion, helped by double-digit growth in volumes.

FX and investment income increased 40% year on year as client trading activity reached record levels.

Fees and commissions advanced 28%, supported by origination, deal execution and trade flows.

Balance sheet expands

While total assets grew 16% to Dh1.40 trillion, loans and advances climbed 17% to Dh616 billion. Customer deposits rose 7% to Dh841 billion.

International operations contributed 19% of full-year revenue. Loans outside the UAE increased 35%, while deposits grew 25%. International assets reached Dh419 billion, around 30% of group assets.

Investment banking, wholesale, retail growth

Investment Banking and Markets revenue rose 16% to Dh11.79 billion. FAB said it enabled Dh330 billion in client fundraising across equity and debt markets, up 23%.

Wholesale Banking revenue increased 11% to Dh6.40 billion, driven by origination in the Gulf, the United States and Asia.

Personal, Business and Wealth Banking revenue grew 10% to Dh12.65 billion. Retail assets under management climbed 28%.

Asset quality and capital

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.2%, the lowest level in the bank’s history. The common equity tier 1 ratio ended the year at 13.3%.

The liquidity coverage ratio reached 154%, above regulatory requirements.

Strategy and outlook

FAB said wider use of artificial intelligence improved productivity and client operations across trade, payments and compliance.

The bank said it entered 2026 with strong momentum, supported by capital buffers, diversified income and continued international expansion.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)UAE banksUAE digital banking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Profit jumps 23% to Dh2.1b as RAKBANK grows assets, loans and deposits through 2025.

RAKBANK posts Dh2.6b profit in 2025, assets over Dh100b

1m read
Total income surged by 11% to Dh6 billion as assets grew by 31.2% to Dh146 billion in 2025.

Emirates Islamic 2025 net profit rises to Dh3.3b

2m read
Commercial Bank of Dubai posts record 2025 profit

Commercial Bank of Dubai posts record 2025 profit

2m read
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

ADIB posts record 2025 profit

2m read