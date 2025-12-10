e& UAE to explore Stablecoin payments through AE Coin

Dubai: e& UAE and Al Maryah Community Bank signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the use of AE Coin, a Central Bank-licensed stablecoin, for payments across selected e& channels. The telecom operator plans to test regulated blockchain-based payments for bills, recharges, and a broader set of digital transactions.

"Through our partnership with Mbank, AE Coin will be integrated across e& UAE channels, offering a simple, secure way to pay that's fully regulated and ready for everyday use. It's another step toward making digital life effortless, embedding financial innovation directly into the services millions rely on daily.”

e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar said: “With the Central Bank-licensed stablecoin, e& UAE is setting a new standard for regulated digital finance: instant settlement, complete transparency, and frictionless access. For our customers, this means choice, trust, and speed.

The agreement outlines plans to integrate AE Coin into e& UAE’s payment infrastructure. Customers would gain the option to use the AED-backed token for mobile and home-service bills, prepaid and postpaid recharges, e& digital platforms, smart self-service systems, and potential future e-commerce touchpoints.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s digital-economy objectives, including expanding the use of regulated blockchain-based payment systems and supporting long-term plans for a cashless society. Integrating AE Coin into one of the country’s most widely used consumer ecosystems adds another regulated digital-payment option as the UAE advances its broader digital-finance agenda.

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin LLC, said AE Coin was developed to support instant, transparent, and regulated digital payments. He described the agreement with e& UAE as a significant milestone for demonstrating how licensed stablecoins can be applied to essential consumer services.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.