ADNOC Distribution adopts AE Coin payments across its Retail Network, supporting the UAE’s digital transformation

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “Accepting AE Coin across our network represents a significant step in ADNOC Distribution’s journey to enhance mobility and convenience retail through innovation. By embracing blockchain-powered transactions, we are adopting advanced technologies to create the industry's best customer experiences, while preparing our services for the future. We take pride in our role supporting the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in secure digital payments”.