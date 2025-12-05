Mbank, 7X revolutionise UAE's logistics and e-commerce payments with AE Coin integration

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO - 7X, said: “At 7X, we see digital payments as a natural extension of the national trade, transport, and logistics infrastructure that connects people, businesses, and governments every day. Our collaboration with Al Maryah Community Bank brings together AE Coin’s regulated, AED-backed digital currency with the reach of our logistics network, enabling faster, more secure, and more convenient ways to pay for everyday services, while supporting the UAE’s vision for an advanced digital economy, enhancing customer experience, and opening new opportunities for SMEs and e-commerce merchants to participate confidently in a more innovative, cashless future.”