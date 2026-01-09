GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

CBUAE cautions: Don’t fold, crumple, or staple UAE banknotes

Avoid costly mistakes: here’s how to preserve their value and stay safe.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Handle UAE banknotes with care—avoid folding, stapling, or exposing them to damage
Handle UAE banknotes with care—avoid folding, stapling, or exposing them to damage
Gulf News Archive

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has underscored the significance of protecting the country’s banknotes, describing the national currency as a “symbol of our sovereignty and a pillar of our economy.”

In a recent social media post, the bank emphasised that preserving banknotes not only protects national identity but also strengthens public trust in the economy.

Tips to protect UAE banknotes

The Central Bank advised the public to handle currency carefully, offering the following guidelines:

  • Avoid defacing, tearing, or damaging banknotes

  • Avoid folding, crumpling, stapling, or handling banknotes with sharp objects.

  • Keep banknotes away from liquids, high temperatures, adhesives, and avoid writing on them

Strengthening trust in the financial system

“By protecting the UAE’s national currency, we reinforce confidence in the country’s financial system,” the Central Bank said. This reminder highlights that even small actions—like careful handling of banknotes—play a role in safeguarding both the economy and national identity.

Replacing damaged or mutilated banknotes

If you have a torn or damaged banknote, the CBUAE has provided clear guidelines on how to replace it, including the conditions under which compensation will be provided.

Compensation depends on the condition of the note

  • Full compensation: Two-thirds or more of the original banknote (or combined parts) is intact. The holder receives the full face value.

  • Half compensation: More than one-third but less than two-thirds of the banknote remains. The holder receives half the note’s value.

  • No compensation: One-third or less of the note is intact. No compensation is provided.

Applicable only to official currency

These rules apply strictly to banknotes issued by the Central Bank. Each case is individually assessed for authenticity and eligibility before compensation is issued.

Related Topics:
UAEUAE banksUAE economy

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The new framework hands the Capital Market Authority several responsibilities.

UAE: 2 new laws to bolster oversight of Capital Markets

2m read
The bank confirmed that users will be able to benefit from this service in handling their financial transactions.

First phase of UAE digital dirham to be free for users

2m read
UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

1m read
Nafis support not counted as guaranteed income for lending

Nafis support not counted as fixed income for loans

2m read