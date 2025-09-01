GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Watch: UAE Central Bank warns of 8 mistakes when using new Dirham symbol

CBUAE issues new video guidance on social media, reminding residents and businesses

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
The new symbol of UAE Dirham unveiled by the Central Bank in March this year.
The new symbol of UAE Dirham unveiled by the Central Bank in March this year.
WAM

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is once again drawing attention to the proper use of the new dirham symbol.

In a video posted today on its official X account, the bank highlighted the dos and don’ts that residents, businesses, and retailers need to follow.

“As every symbol holds value, every use carries responsibility,” the CBUAE noted in the video, which outlined eight common mistakes to avoid:

  1. Wrong placement – The symbol must always be before the numeral, never after.

  2. No spacing issues – Leave sufficient space between the symbol and the number.

  3. No distortion – Do not stretch, skew, or alter the shape.

  4. Respect structure – Maintain its original geometric proportions.

  5. Height matters – Match the symbol’s height to the numeral’s height.

  6. Text direction – Ensure the symbol aligns with the text’s direction.

  7. Clear surrounding space – Leave one-third of its height as empty space around it.

  8. Strong contrast – Keep enough color contrast against the background.

Where it belongs

  1. Invoices, receipts, and POS systems – Always placed before the numeral, never alongside “AED” or “Dh.”

  2. Retail and price tags – To be displayed before product prices.

  3. Digital platforms – Consistent alignment across mobile apps, banking portals, and websites.

Where it shouldn’t be used

  • In company logos, app icons, or decorative branding.

  • Alongside “AED” or “Dh” abbreviations.

  • In legal or formal writing where the word “Dirhams” must be spelled out.

Why it matters now

The dirham’s new symbol, unveiled in March 2025, is a major step toward giving the UAE’s currency a unified global shorthand like the $, £, and €. But the symbol has yet to be approved by Unicode, meaning it cannot be typed across all devices and platforms just yet.

Until then, the CBUAE’s latest video reminder serves as a timely guide for businesses and residents, ensuring the new symbol is used consistently and correctly as it enters daily transactions.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Central Bankdirham

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Central Bank suspends Yas Takaful licence

UAE Central Bank suspends Yas Takaful licence

1m read
Central Bank aims to ensure that all finance companies and its staff abide by the UAE laws.

Firm slapped Dh600,000 fine for regulatory violations

1m read
Dubai skyline

UAE growth to accelerate in coming years: Central Bank

2m read
UAE Central Bank fines exchange house Dh10.7 million

UAE Central Bank fines exchange house Dh10.7 million

1m read