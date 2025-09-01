Watch: UAE Central Bank warns of 8 mistakes when using new Dirham symbol

CBUAE issues new video guidance on social media, reminding residents and businesses
Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is once again drawing attention to the proper use of the new dirham symbol.
In a video posted today on its official X account, the bank highlighted the dos and don’ts that residents, businesses, and retailers need to follow.
“As every symbol holds value, every use carries responsibility,” the CBUAE noted in the video, which outlined eight common mistakes to avoid:
Wrong placement – The symbol must always be before the numeral, never after.
No spacing issues – Leave sufficient space between the symbol and the number.
No distortion – Do not stretch, skew, or alter the shape.
Respect structure – Maintain its original geometric proportions.
Height matters – Match the symbol’s height to the numeral’s height.
Text direction – Ensure the symbol aligns with the text’s direction.
Clear surrounding space – Leave one-third of its height as empty space around it.
Strong contrast – Keep enough color contrast against the background.
Invoices, receipts, and POS systems – Always placed before the numeral, never alongside “AED” or “Dh.”
Retail and price tags – To be displayed before product prices.
Digital platforms – Consistent alignment across mobile apps, banking portals, and websites.
In company logos, app icons, or decorative branding.
Alongside “AED” or “Dh” abbreviations.
In legal or formal writing where the word “Dirhams” must be spelled out.
The dirham’s new symbol, unveiled in March 2025, is a major step toward giving the UAE’s currency a unified global shorthand like the $, £, and €. But the symbol has yet to be approved by Unicode, meaning it cannot be typed across all devices and platforms just yet.
Until then, the CBUAE’s latest video reminder serves as a timely guide for businesses and residents, ensuring the new symbol is used consistently and correctly as it enters daily transactions.
