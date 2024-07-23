Dubai: Equinox Hotels, US hospitality company, is set to launch its inaugural hotel in Magna, a coastal destination within the Neom urban development giga project.

Known as Equinox Resort Treyam, the hotel will feature an innovative design, a 450-metre-long bridge-like structure appearing to hover 40 metres above a lagoon.

Its offerings include guest rooms and suites, a sprawling 450-metre pool, a clubhouse, a spa, and a fitness club.

Recently, Neom announced that the twelve Red Sea coastal resorts developed in the past year will collectively be branded as Magna, spanning 120 kilometres. This initiative aims to establish a new benchmark in sustainable luxury tourism globally.

Located along the Gulf of Aqaba in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia, Magna encompasses diverse destinations, including Treyam.