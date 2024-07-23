Dubai: The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, achieves the SmartScore certification for urban neighbourhoods from WiredScore, a globally recognised authority on smart building technologies.
This accreditation acknowledges KAFD's digital infrastructure, which ensures strong connectivity, sustainability, and seamless integration across residential, commercial, and recreational areas.
By attaining this certification, KAFD becomes the first in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region to receive WiredScore's SmartScore certification for urban neighbourhoods. This achievement follows a thorough evaluation and certification process initiated in September 2023.
WiredScore announced KAFD's fulfilment of the pre-accreditation criteria for the SmartScore certification during Cityscape Global, property development networking exhibition and conference, in Riyadh.