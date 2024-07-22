Dubai: Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) and Dar wa Emaar Real Estate Investment and Development Company (DWE) agreed to collaborate on a real estate project spanning 1.2 million square metres in the Al Qadissiyah district of north Riyadh.
This partnership will focus on master planning, infrastructure development, public amenities, and potentially include the creation of key real estate assets.
The project aims to deliver up to 4,000 modern residential units and a retail built-up area totalling approximately 100,000 square metres.
Designed with a residential-centric master plan, it will offer high-quality living spaces, along with educational, entertainment, and retail facilities tailored to the needs of contemporary Saudi families.
Additionally, the collaboration presents attractive opportunities for private sector sub-developers.