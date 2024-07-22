Dubai: Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the third edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh this September.

The event, organised by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), will bring together economic policymakers, major technology firms, international thought leaders, and heads of international organizations.

Set to take place from September 10 to 12 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre, the summit aims to tackle pressing global issues related to AI technology.

It seeks solutions that harness the potential of these transformative technologies for the benefit of humanity, as reported in a statement.

Under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), who chairs the board of directors at SDAIA, the summit underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing international efforts for human welfare amidst the challenges posed by evolving technologies.