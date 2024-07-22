Dubai: Saudi Arabia is gearing up to host the third edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh this September.
The event, organised by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), will bring together economic policymakers, major technology firms, international thought leaders, and heads of international organizations.
Set to take place from September 10 to 12 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre, the summit aims to tackle pressing global issues related to AI technology.
It seeks solutions that harness the potential of these transformative technologies for the benefit of humanity, as reported in a statement.
Under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), who chairs the board of directors at SDAIA, the summit underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing international efforts for human welfare amidst the challenges posed by evolving technologies.
The summit will delve deeper into AI compared to its previous editions in 2020 and 2022. Key topics on the agenda include sector innovation, pivotal developments shaping AI's future, and nurturing human resources in this field. Discussions will span AI's impact at local and global scales, the symbiotic relationship between humans and AI, leadership in AI-driven businesses, data-driven applications, generative AI (GenAI), ethical considerations, AI infrastructure, and AI's role in smart cities.