Dubai: US rapper Eminem is set to headline the MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2024 festival in Riyadh scheduled from December 12 to 14 at Banban.

This marks Eminem's debut performance in Saudi Arabia and comes as part of the festival's fifth edition.

Known as "the loudest music festival in the region", Soundstorm has previously featured top artists like Post Malone, Bruno Mars, DJ Snake, and David Guetta, alongside local and regional talent.

Eminem, celebrated as one of the greatest rappers of all time, is renowned for chart-topping hits such as ‘The Real Slim Shady,’ ‘Lose Yourself,’ and collaborations like 'The Monster' and 'Love the Way You Lie' with Rihanna.