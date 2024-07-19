Speaking at the Real Estate Brokerage Forum, Al Hammad highlighted that residential transactions saw an 18 per cent rise to 2.9 million, totalling $81 billion (Dh297.5 billion). Commercial transactions also increased by 11 per cent, reaching 604,000 transactions valued at $80 billion (Dh293 billion).

These statistics underscore the impact of the Real Estate Brokerage Law in regulating and enhancing the real estate market, according to Al Hammad. He emphasised that the legislation has paved the way for extensive development and innovation opportunities within the sector, as reported by the Argaam report.