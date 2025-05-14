The HeXi Yuzui Tower A, also known as the RunMao Tower, is a prominent supertall skyscraper under construction in Nanjing, China. As the centerpiece of the South HeXi Yuzui Financial District, this tower is poised to become a significant addition to the city's skyline and is strategically located along the Yangtze River. This area is envisioned as a new central business district, enhancing Nanjing's urban development. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), the will not only be one of the tallest buildings in Nanjing but also a symbol of the city's urban development and architectural innovation. Construction Start: 2021. Expected completion: 2028