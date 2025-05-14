The next generation of super-tall buildings seeks to redefine urban landscape
The world's tallest under-construction towers are dominated by ambitious projects in the Middle East, China, USA and beyond, with Jeddah Tower poised to redefine skyscraper records.
Dubai leads with four entries, emphasising luxury residentials and records like highest pools. Saudi Arabia's projects signal Vision 2030 ambitions, while China's resumed works boost Asia's share. North America focuses on urban infill supertalls amid delays.
Here's our updated list as of end-2025.
Height: 1,000+m | Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
The under-construction Jeddah Tower is slated to be the centerpiece and the first construction phase of Kingdom City, Jeddah Economic Company's (JEC) new urban development. The tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the same architect behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, is expected to have 167+ floors. The tower's form, inspired by the mountainous landscapes of Saudi Arabia, has a three-petal footprint and a tapered aerodynamic shape to withstand wind forces. Once completed, would be the first structure to exceed the 1-km mark.
Height: 725m | Location: Dubai, UAE
The 725-metre Burj Azizi is an ambitious skyscraper currently under construction in Dubai, UAE. Upon completion, it is set to become the world's second-tallest building, following the Burj Khalifa.
The Burj Azizi (originally called Entisar Tower) is strategically positioned near key landmarks such as the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Mall, enhancing its accessibility and prominence in the city's skyline. Designed by architectural firm, AE7, With a planned height of 725 meters, it has a floor count of 131.
Construction started in 2016 (halted in 2017), rebranded in 2018 by Azizi Developments, resumed in 2025; Expected completion: By 2028
Height: 679 m (topped) | Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Structural complete, fitting out. Partly open, The View at 118 and the mall are expected to fully open later, with the mall aiming for the second half of 2026. Karl Fender, one of the designers said that the building was designed to enrich the social energy and cultural fabric of the city.
Height: 597m | Location: Tianjin, China
Construction of Goldin Finance 117, once dubbed as China's “tallest abandoned skyscraper”, has restarted, The Civil Engineer reported this month. The tower was abandoned due to stock market crash in 2015 and the subsequent challenges faced by its developer, Goldin Group.
Goldin had to self-finance the entire project, facing increased pressure from the 2008 financial crisis. Despite resuming construction in 2011, the project was abruptly halted in 2015 after reaching its final height, leaving it as a partially completed skyscraper. New completion date: 2027 (as per Architectural Digest.
Height: 595m | Location: Dubai, UAE
This supertall skyscraper is under construction in Business Bay, Dubai, UAE. The planned floor count is 104 floors, with 7 basement levels. Owned by Binghatti Properties, the tower is designed by Silver Stone Engineering Consultants, with Granada Europe Construction as main contractor. A collaboration between Binghatti and Jacob & Co., this hyper-tower aims to become the world's tallest residential building, boasting luxurious amenities and design elements inspired by Jacob & Co's watchmaking. The tower is expected to feature exclusive suites, residences, “sky mansions”, and penthouses, along with amenities like concierge services, private fitness clubs, sky gardens, and a spa. Construction started: October 2022; estimated completion: 2027
Height: 544m | Location: Balneario Camboriu, Brazil
The Senna Tower in Brazil, is a planned residential skyscraper inspired by Formula One driver Ayrton Senna. It is expected to be completed around 2030 and have a cost of around $545 million, with a projected height of 544 meters (1,781 feet). The project is being developed by FG Empreendimentos and will include investments from retail billionaire Luciano Hang. The tower is designed by Senna's niece, Lalali Senna. Construction started: 2025; eExpected completion: 2030.
Height: 532m | Location: Dubai, UAE
This super-tall skyscraper is currently under construction in Dubai, with a reported budget of $1 billion. The project, designed by the National Engineering Bureau, a prominent UAE-based architectural firm, aims to set several records, including the world's highest infinity pool and the world's highest restaurant – plus with a “lush green rainforest area” inside. Taking its name from developer Tiger Properties (not to be confused with the Singapore Tower of the same name), the Tiger Sky Tower Dubai will feature a glazed exterior enlivened by metallic shading louvers. It will be topped by a rooftop park. Construction started: May 2024; expected completion 2028|2029.
Height: 517m | Location: Dubai, UAE
The Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, a skyscraper in Dubai aims to be the world’s tallest standalone residential tower. The project is a relaunch of the project initially known as the ‘Pentominium’ (originally launched in 2007), located in Dubai Marina’s "tallest block" cluster. It features 122 floors and 251 residences. In 2024, offplan sales have started. Prices start at an eye-catching Dh5.8 million for a 2-bedroom unit. Expected completion: 2028.
Height: 500m | Location: Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
The Line is a skyscraper, but it's an exceptionally long one. It's planned to be a 170-km long, 500-metre-high, and 200-meter-wide linear city, essentially a very long building. The Line's design consists of two mirrored skyscrapers with an outdoor space in between. This incredibly long super-structure in the western Saudi desert is envisioned as a smart city with no cars, streets, or carbon emissions, powered entirely by renewable energy. Expected completion: 2030 (first phase).
Height: 499.8m | Location: Nanjing, China
This 500m skyscraper, though sometimes listed as slightly shorter, is a prominent feature in the under-construction list. The Greenland IFC in Nanjing, China, will stand at approximately 499.8 meters (1640 ft) with 102-107 floors, designed by SOM to be Jiangsu Province's tallest, featuring distinctive structural arches. Its completion, after some delays, is anticipated around 2028, not 2025 as initially hoped.
Height: 498.8m | Location: Nanjing, China
The HeXi Yuzui Tower A, also known as the RunMao Tower, is a prominent supertall skyscraper under construction in Nanjing, China. As the centerpiece of the South HeXi Yuzui Financial District, this tower is poised to become a significant addition to the city's skyline and is strategically located along the Yangtze River. This area is envisioned as a new central business district, enhancing Nanjing's urban development. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), the will not only be one of the tallest buildings in Nanjing but also a symbol of the city's urban development and architectural innovation. Construction Start: 2021. Expected completion: 2028
Height: 489m | Location: Chengdu, China
The Panda Tower, officially known as the Tianfu Center, is a landmark supertall skyscraper under construction on Tianfu Avenue South in the Tianfu New Area of Chengdu, China. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), and inspired by the mountainous landscapes of Sichuan Province, the building allows for wind to flow through and enhancing environmental efficiency. Set to redefine the Chengdu's skyline, this mixed-use development embodies architectural innovation and sustainable design. Starting date: 2021; Expected completion: 2027
Height: 472.4m | Location: New York, USA
It's dubbed as the "world's tallest residential building", reaching 472.4 meters, with 98 stories, located on Billionaires' Row, Manhattan, NYC featuring luxury condos above a Nordstrom flagship store, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. It's known for its supertall status, exclusive residences, and stunning Central Park views from extremely high floors.
Height: 439m | Location: Chicago, USA
The Tribune East Tower is a planned 1,442-foot (439m) supertall, mixed-use skyscraper in Chicago, featuring 102 floors with 564 residential units, a hotel, retail, and enhanced public spaces, aiming to be Chicago's second-tallest building after Willis Tower, though construction has faced delays despite plan approvals in 2020.
Height: ~423m | Location: New York, USA
This major office development is due in 2027.
JPMorgan Chase's new global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, designed by Foster + Partners stands at 1,388 feet (423m) tall with 60 stories, featuring a distinctive bronze diagrid, all-electric systems, a large public plaza, and space for 10,000 employees. Built using 97% of materials from the demolished Union Carbide Building (recycled/reused), this $3 billion supertall tower is built over an active train track, an engineering feat, and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox