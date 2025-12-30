GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah: 50% discount on late rental contract attestations ends tomorrow

Discount applies to contracts expired before 19 September 2024; deadline tomorrow

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Tenants and property owners urged to complete attestation before discount ends
Shutterstock

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that Wednesday, 31 December, will be the final day to benefit from a 50 per cent discount on the fees for attesting late rental contracts.

In a statement, the municipality said the discount applies to all rental contracts that expired before 19 September 2024, urging tenants and property owners to take advantage of the initiative before the deadline.

The municipality encouraged eligible customers to complete the attestation process promptly, noting that the service is available through the “Aqari” platform on the Sharjah Digital application and website, as well as at customer service centres across the emirate.

