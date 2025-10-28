Sharjah offers 50% fee exemption for unregistered lease contracts before 2024

Exemptions will apply to all lease types
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council, chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today approved a decision to settle unregistered lease contracts signed before the enforcement of Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating property leasing in the emirate.
The ruling grants tenants who register their contracts a 50 per cent exemption on overdue registration fees for leases concluded and expired before September 19, 2024, along with a full exemption from administrative fines related to non-registration.
The exemptions will be effective from November 1 to December 31, 2025, and apply to all lease types, residential, commercial, industrial, and investment, in line with Sharjah’s efforts to facilitate compliance and support tenants across the emirate.
