Sharjah Executive Council approves exemption of 113 families from housing loans

Smart parking and digital infrastructure projects gain momentum in Sharjah

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, at the Ruler’s Office.

The Council discussed various governmental topics aimed at improving the emirate’s administrative systems, monitoring the performance of departments and authorities, and reviewing the progress of development projects across Sharjah’s cities and regions.

Approval of housing loan exemptions

The Council approved converting several housing support allocations from loan to grant category after beneficiaries met the required eligibility criteria.

A total of 113 families benefited from the decision, in line with the executive regulations of the Sharjah Department of Housing (SDH).

“This approval reflects the humanitarian approach adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at supporting citizens, reducing their burdens, and ensuring a dignified and stable life,” the Council said.

Adoption of the legislative drafting guideline

The Council also approved the Legislative Drafting Guideline for the Emirate of Sharjah, which standardises drafting methodologies, enhances the quality of legislative texts, and ensures alignment with existing legal frameworks.

The guideline provides best practices and technical recommendations to assist government entities in drafting or reviewing laws and regulations. It also embraces technological advancements through the automation of legislation.

The framework covers the law’s title and preamble, introductory section, general framework, main provisions, concluding articles, general rules, drafting elements, sources, and references.

Discussion on the public parking system

The Council reviewed Sharjah’s public parking management system, emphasising the role of staff in organising parking areas and investment spaces to optimise usage.

The project aims to boost economic and investment development, enhance digital systems, and regulate unplanned sandy parking lots.

The report also covered:

  • Launch of smart parking zones

  • Implementation of a unified public parking system across all cities

  • Future plans including key commercial area identification, multi-story parking buildings, and improved management of government and private parking spaces

These initiatives are expected to positively impact Sharjah’s financial, social, security, and economic development.

