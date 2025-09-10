Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the 14th edition of IGCF

Speaking about the forum itself, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted its founding principle: communication that does not advance people is incomplete. “Since the forum's inception, we have always believed that communication that does not advance people and their reality is inadequate and fails to achieve its goals. Therefore, in each edition of the forum, there have been pillars and foundations that have formed a path to advance government communication practices in the region and the world, with a full year of work dedicated to each of them. This year, we are talking about communication for quality of life.”