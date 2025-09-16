Sharjah Executive Council approves Government Data Sharing Guide

Sharjah aims for smarter government with unified data sharing standards
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.
The Council discussed several key topics focused on monitoring the performance of government departments and implementing public policies and plans across the emirate, aiming to deliver the highest quality services to communities across various sectors.
During the meeting, the Council approved the Government Data Sharing Guide, which aims to accelerate processes, enhance transparency, organise data exchange, and unify reference standards for relevant entities. It also seeks to build an integrated digital environment that supports decision-making and the development of government services through coordination among concerned authorities.
The guide outlines data exchange processes between local entities within the Emirate, as well as the provision and request of data from entities outside the government. It provides guidance on the details and classification of shared data, risk management, and governance in data usage. The guide also includes approved templates to standardise procedures, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality and accessibility of data
The Council also reviewed a report on housing support projects across the emirate, which aim to provide citizens with financial support for building homes. The initiatives are designed to ease the burden on beneficiaries, simplify construction procedures, and ensure that homes meet the highest structural and technical standards. These measures support sustainable housing, strengthen family stability, and promote a dignified quality of life.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox