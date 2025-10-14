GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah issues new vehicle impoundment and towing regulations

The aim is to deliver top-quality services to the community across all key sectors.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Vehicle impoundment and towing fees get new guidelines in Sharjah
Vehicle impoundment and towing fees get new guidelines in Sharjah

Sharjah: The Executive Council of Sharjah has announced new resolutions regulating vehicle impoundment and towing fees in the emirate.

The announcement was made during a council meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Other dignitaries present included Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.

Focus on improving government services

During the session, the Council discussed various topics aimed at enhancing the performance of government entities and ensuring effective implementation of Sharjah’s plans and policies. The goal is to provide the best possible services to the community across multiple sectors.

Updates on vehicle regulations

The Council issued a resolution on vehicle impoundment procedures and approved new towing fees for the emirate, marking a step toward a more organised transport system.

Taxi franchise agreement approved

In addition, the Council approved a franchise agreement with taxi companies operating in Sharjah. The move aims to enhance and develop the transportation system, improve service quality for the public, and elevate safety and comfort standards in public transport.

