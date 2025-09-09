Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plans and enhances services for residents

Council members also reviewed the outcomes of condolence services package
Sharjah: Sharjah’s Executive Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, led by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Office, with the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, both Deputy Rulers of Sharjah and Vice Chairmen of the Council.
The session focused on strengthening government performance and advancing key strategic plans across Sharjah’s institutions — part of the emirate’s ongoing drive to deliver world-class services and maintain its leadership in innovation and governance.
In a key decision, the Council approved the transfer of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Saif Al Qasimi from his role as Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority to the Labor Standards Development Authority, where he will serve as Director, continuing his mission to enhance workplace safety and welfare standards.
Council members also reviewed the outcomes of Sharjah’s recently launched condolence services package — an initiative designed to ease the burden on bereaved families. The package offers the provision of condolence tents or the option to book a neighborhood majlis, along with hospitality services and clear directional signage, creating a more supportive and dignified environment for those mourning a loss.
Education was another focal point of the meeting. The Council was briefed on the third cycle (2025–2028) of the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s strategy, which oversees a vibrant private education sector with more than 12,000 teachers and over 201,000 students enrolled in schools, nurseries, and training centers across the emirate.
The report highlighted the impressive results of the previous strategy cycle (2022–2024): an 80% increase in the number of schools rated “Very Good,” a rise in Emirati teachers joining private school faculties, and a remarkable 93% parent satisfaction rate with education in Sharjah. The authority’s continued investment in teacher training, capacity building, and digital services aims to raise the bar even higher in the years ahead.
