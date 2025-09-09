Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plans and enhances services for residents

Sharjah : Sharjah’s Executive Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, led by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Office, with the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, both Deputy Rulers of Sharjah and Vice Chairmen of the Council.

The report highlighted the impressive results of the previous strategy cycle (2022–2024): an 80% increase in the number of schools rated “Very Good,” a rise in Emirati teachers joining private school faculties, and a remarkable 93% parent satisfaction rate with education in Sharjah. The authority’s continued investment in teacher training, capacity building, and digital services aims to raise the bar even higher in the years ahead.

Education was another focal point of the meeting. The Council was briefed on the third cycle (2025–2028) of the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s strategy, which oversees a vibrant private education sector with more than 12,000 teachers and over 201,000 students enrolled in schools, nurseries, and training centers across the emirate.

Council members also reviewed the outcomes of Sharjah’s recently launched condolence services package — an initiative designed to ease the burden on bereaved families. The package offers the provision of condolence tents or the option to book a neighborhood majlis, along with hospitality services and clear directional signage, creating a more supportive and dignified environment for those mourning a loss.

In a key decision, the Council approved the transfer of Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Saif Al Qasimi from his role as Director of the Prevention and Safety Authority to the Labor Standards Development Authority, where he will serve as Director, continuing his mission to enhance workplace safety and welfare standards.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.