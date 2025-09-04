The global startup and investor will run from October 12 to 15 at Dubai Harbour
The global startup and investor event, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy in partnership with GITEX Global, will run from October 12 to 15 at Dubai Harbour. Now in its 10th edition, it is considered the largest gathering of its kind in the world, connecting founders with global investors, venture capitalists, and technology leaders.
Under the initiative, SBWC will select eight UAE-based female founders to showcase their businesses on an international platform. Each sponsored startup will receive a premium exhibition pod at the event, offering visibility to thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries.
In addition, the winners will be granted automatic entry into the prestigious ‘Supernova Challenge,’ billed as the world’s largest startup pitch competition, which carries a prize pool of $214,000 in equity-free grants, including a top prize of $100,000.
Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said the initiative reflects the council’s mission to put Emirati and UAE-based women entrepreneurs at the forefront of global innovation.
“Beyond our comprehensive business ecosystem at SBWC, one of our core missions is to ensure that the pioneering women shaping the UAE’s economy have the opportunity to excel on the global stage,” she said. “By empowering our members at Expand North Star, we not only support their growth but also position them to become the next generation of leaders shaping innovation for the entire region. The ‘Supernova Challenge’ is where great ideas meet global opportunity, and we are proud to open that door for female-led startups.”
To qualify, applicants must be the founder or co-founder of a licensed startup operating for less than five years and headquartered in the UAE. The lead founder must also hold membership with the Sharjah Business Women Council, which can be applied for at the time of registration. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee using a set of criteria that includes innovation, market potential, business model strength, traction, and team capability.
Interested entrepreneurs can apply via SBWC’s application portal: https://shorturl.at/E9KV7
In addition to competing in the flagship Supernova Challenge, selected founders will also be eligible for two specialised competitions. The Sustainability Leaders Pitch Competition, powered by North Star Impact, will award a $10,000 grant to startups driving positive environmental and social change. Meanwhile, the Fintech & Blockchain Disruptor Award, supported by Fintech Surge & Future Blockchain Summit, will provide another $10,000 grant to the most innovative solution in the financial technology space.
These additional awards, SBWC said, provide further opportunities for niche innovators to secure recognition, funding, and global exposure.
Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, SBWC has long been committed to empowering women in business. The Council supports members with networking opportunities, training, mentorship, and advocacy, ensuring that female entrepreneurs have the tools and platforms needed to succeed.
By sponsoring participation at Expand North Star 2025, SBWC continues to build on its vision of establishing Sharjah as a centre of excellence for female-led innovation and enterprise, while contributing to the UAE’s wider strategy of positioning itself as a hub for global entrepreneurship.
