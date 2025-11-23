First-of-its-kind academic leadership programme launched in Sharjah

Sharjah launches COMPASS Leadership Programme in partnership with University of Exeter
The programme is implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is being delivered in collaboration with the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. It marks the first academic leadership programme of its kind in the country.
The launch was attended by Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, member of the Executive Committee of the Council, alongside a number of senior education leaders in Sharjah, including Dr. Ali Hilal Alnaqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the Sharjah Maritime Academy; Dr. Aisha Abu Shalabi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid; Dr. Najwa Al Hosani, Chancellor of the University of Kalba; and Dr. Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Council, as well as Ms. Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy.
The two-week programme is being held at the University of Exeter campus and offers participants hands-on engagement and knowledge exchange with global experts in governance, leadership, and institutional development.
It aims to enhance strategic leadership competencies of senior academic leaders, enabling them to adopt data-driven decision-making approaches, foster innovation-driven university environments, and advance student support and wellbeing.
The partnership with the University of Exeter reflects a broader commitment to improving institutional governance, transparency, and performance across universities in Sharjah. The programme aligns with ongoing efforts to boost the quality of academic offerings, elevate research outputs, and strengthen universities’ contribution to national development.
It also seeks to reinforce a culture of excellence, inclusion, and continuous improvement, in line with the vision of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research to position the emirate as a global centre for academic and research leadership.
The COMPASS Leadership Programme is a strategic step in preparing the next generation of higher education leaders, capable of guiding transformation, enhancing institutional competitiveness, and supporting Sharjah’s long-term ambitions in education and research.
