First-of-its-kind academic leadership programme launched in Sharjah

The launch was attended by Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, member of the Executive Committee of the Council, alongside a number of senior education leaders in Sharjah, including Dr. Ali Hilal Alnaqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the Sharjah Maritime Academy; Dr. Aisha Abu Shalabi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid; Dr. Najwa Al Hosani, Chancellor of the University of Kalba; and Dr. Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Council, as well as Ms. Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy.