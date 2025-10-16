AUS Community Connect expands global reach with University of Cambridge collaboration

AUS and Cambridge University Press & Assessment signed an MoU to enhance English-language education, academic publishing and system capability. The collaboration includes exploring the creation of curricula, culturally relevant learning materials and training programs for teachers and policymakers, as well as joint initiatives to develop Arabic-language education. It further extends to advisory services on education policy, monitoring and evaluation systems and the integration of digital and AI-driven pedagogy. Within this framework, AUS will explore opportunities to co-publish scholarly works and journals, join editorial boards and peer-review networks, co-host academic conferences and pilot new Cambridge digital learning resources within AUS classrooms.