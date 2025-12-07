680 young achievers honoured at Sheikh Sultan Award ceremony in Sharjah

Sheikha Jawaher urges young winners to uphold values, integrity and digital responsibility
Sharjah: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, honoured 680 young winners of the fifth edition of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth. The ceremony took place on Sunday evening at Al Badi’ Palace, bringing together young achievers from across the UAE.
In her address to the winners, Sheikha Jawaher expressed her pride in the young participants who embraced adventure, volunteering and self-discovery as part of their development. “It gives me immense pleasure to see before me this remarkable number of young people who believe that adventure is the spirit, volunteering is its driving force, and self-discovery at an early age is the compass to becoming outstanding young leaders,” she said.
She congratulated the winners on earning their well-deserved medals and said she had been following their journeys on social media with admiration.
Sheikha Jawaher offered the youth sincere guidance, speaking to them “as a mother would to her children”. She reminded them that values and principles are the foundation of their success, and that family, teachers and friends form the support system that fuels their growth.
She urged the winners to remain true to their promises and mindful of the trust placed in them. “Let no pledge be broken, nor any trust be diminished,” she said, emphasising that confidence from others is a gift that must be protected. She also warned against those who attempt to sow division, calling on the youth to safeguard friendships built on trust and respect.
Sheikha Jawaher encouraged the young attendees to embrace honesty, accept responsibility and never shy away from offering an apology. “True greatness is found in the courage to confront one’s own shortcomings,” she said.
Highlighting the importance of digital responsibility, Sheikha Jawaher advised the winners not to take disputes online and to rely on official sources for information. She urged them to avoid rumours, support those around them and practise generosity, noting that “brotherhood is not an ornament of life; it is one of its greatest strengths”.
She also reminded the youth of the value of sincerity in their relationships. “Shun hypocrisy, and cling to truth even when it stands against your own desires,” she said, adding that a pure and transparent heart reveals itself through one’s actions.
She concluded her speech by urging the winners to seek God’s guidance, start each morning with hope and move forward with open minds and confident steps.
Earlier in the ceremony, Aziza Ibrahim Al Mazmi, Director of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, welcomed guests and highlighted the award’s growing impact. She said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, is rooted in the belief that every young person holds undiscovered potential.
“This year, we celebrate 680 winners from 37 nationalities. This reflects not only numerical growth but a maturity in awareness and experience,” she said.
The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth is the first of its kind in the region. It aims to develop the abilities of young people in the UAE by encouraging them to grow beyond academic achievements.
Open to all UAE residents aged 13 to 18, the award provides opportunities in adventure, volunteering, skills development, physical fitness and health — empowering youth to explore their abilities and contribute positively to their communities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox