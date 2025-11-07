GOLD/FOREX
Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi launches new education, youth projects in Morocco

Rehabilitation of Marrakech school benefits over 500 students

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE-Morocco partnership drives education and youth empowerment
UAE-Morocco partnership drives education and youth empowerment

Rabat: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, has launched a series of development initiatives in Morocco focused on education, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

During her visit, Sheikha Jawaher inaugurated projects that include the rehabilitation of the SOS Primary School in Marrakech and the establishment of innovative programmes for youth in the Atlas Mountains.

The initiatives form part of the TBHF’s ongoing efforts to transform humanitarian support into sustainable knowledge and productivity.

Investing in children and youth

Sheikha Jawaher emphasised that investing in children and youth is the foundation of nation-building, saying: "Building capacities is the foundation of all development, and empowerment is the path to lasting stability."

She added that partnerships with Moroccan institutions are developmental and empowering, not merely supportive, aiming to help communities sustain progress independently.

Modernising education in Marrakech

In Marrakech, Sheikha Jawaher inaugurated the Empowering Children and Youth project, in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages International. The initiative upgrades the primary school in Aït Ourir Village, providing:

  • Renovated classrooms and improved sanitation

  • A modern library and digital lab

  • The PlasticPreneurs Innovation Hub, training 100 young people in green economy skills, product design, and environmental entrepreneurship

The hub is designed as a sustainable training platform, equipping future generations in recycling, green production, and entrepreneurship. The project supports UN SDGs 4, 8, 10, and 17.

Youth empowerment in the Atlas region

In the Atlas Mountains, TBHF launched the Rising Roots Morocco programme in collaboration with the High Atlas Foundation. The 18-month initiative empowers 24 young men and women through:

  • Environmental education and agricultural training

  • Hands-on learning at model educational farms

  • Community entrepreneurship projects supported by small seed grants

The programme is expected to generate six youth-led green initiatives, benefiting more than 600 rural community members, aligned with Morocco’s Green Generation 2020–2030 strategy.

UAE–Morocco partnership model

Sheikha Jawaher praised Morocco’s commitment to social stability and development, noting that Sharjah and the UAE share a vision of empowerment and partnership. During her visits, she engaged directly with students, youth, and community members, highlighting that humanitarian work is most impactful when it meets real needs on the ground.

She concluded: "We are proud to be among our family in Morocco. Their determination and creativity inspire us to keep going — for when good is built through partnership, its impact becomes deeper and longer lasting."

