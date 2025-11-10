Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi witnesses launch of ‘Sharjah: The Capital of Culture’

The book spans seven chapters covering architecture, art, education, environment, literature, museums, and craftsmanship. It features landmarks such as Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Mosque, and Mleiha National Park. It also highlights Sharjah’s global achievements, including UNESCO titles, the inscription of Faya Palaeolandscape as a World Heritage Site, the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Biennial, and Sharjah Publishing City.