GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi witnesses launch of ‘Sharjah: The Capital of Culture’

Multisensory book launch celebrates Sharjah’s heritage and creativity

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The book chronicles Sharjah’s rich cultural journey and highlights the emirate’s role as a hub of heritage, innovation, and global collaboration.
The book chronicles Sharjah’s rich cultural journey and highlights the emirate’s role as a hub of heritage, innovation, and global collaboration.

Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), attended the launch of the luxury publication Sharjah: The Capital of Culture, in collaboration with global publisher Assouline.

The book chronicles Sharjah’s rich cultural journey and highlights the emirate’s role as a hub of heritage, innovation, and global collaboration.

A celebration of Sharjah’s heritage

The launch event at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom was a multisensory experience, showcasing 3D architectural displays, sculptural art installations, live Emirati craftsmanship, calligraphy, music, and culinary creations by Michelin-starred chef Meera Al Naqbi. Guests were immersed in Sharjah’s artistic, cultural, and natural legacy, reflecting the emirate’s vision as a centre of knowledge and creativity.

Sharjah’s cultural journey

Sheikha Bodour said: “Sharjah’s cultural journey continues to bridge heritage and innovation, illuminating the world through knowledge, creativity, and human connection.” She emphasised that initiatives like this collaboration with Assouline demonstrate how progress flourishes when identity and innovation coexist.

Shurooq CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer noted the publication “reflects the emirate’s ongoing journey of development under the guidance of its leadership” and reinforces Shurooq’s mission of promoting sustainable growth rooted in identity and purpose.

Prosper Assouline, co-founder of Assouline Publishing, added: “Sharjah deeply cherishes its heritage while embracing modern experiences that reflect its vibrant spirit.”

Seven chapters of culture and innovation

The book spans seven chapters covering architecture, art, education, environment, literature, museums, and craftsmanship. It features landmarks such as Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Mosque, and Mleiha National Park. It also highlights Sharjah’s global achievements, including UNESCO titles, the inscription of Faya Palaeolandscape as a World Heritage Site, the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Biennial, and Sharjah Publishing City.

Combining photography, research, and storytelling, the publication showcases Sharjah as a city where heritage and innovation coexist. A collector’s edition is available at the House of Wisdom, Assouline.com, and select international bookstores.

A visual and literary tribute

The launch brought together dignitaries, cultural leaders, and media representatives, including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, and Eisa Yousif. Sculptural art installations by the Sharjah Art Foundation, live Emirati crafts, interactive calligraphy, and gourmet Emirati cuisine reflected the emirate’s cultural depth and global identity.

Sharjah: The Capital of Culture is both a literary archive and a visual celebration of the emirate’s pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and cultural dialogue.

Related Topics:
UAESharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) mediating the attendees at the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference

Sharjah Publishers Conference opens with global focus

3m read
Bodour Al Qasimi appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Bodour Al Qasimi appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); officially inaugurated the 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) during a ceremony held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

8th edition of Sharjah Investment Forum begins

4m read
Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasises that lasting investment begins with strong institutions and infrastructure.

Sharjah builds growth on institutions, not incentives

2m read