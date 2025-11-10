Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi witnesses launch of ‘Sharjah: The Capital of Culture’

Multisensory book launch celebrates Sharjah’s heritage and creativity
Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), attended the launch of the luxury publication Sharjah: The Capital of Culture, in collaboration with global publisher Assouline.
The book chronicles Sharjah’s rich cultural journey and highlights the emirate’s role as a hub of heritage, innovation, and global collaboration.
The launch event at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom was a multisensory experience, showcasing 3D architectural displays, sculptural art installations, live Emirati craftsmanship, calligraphy, music, and culinary creations by Michelin-starred chef Meera Al Naqbi. Guests were immersed in Sharjah’s artistic, cultural, and natural legacy, reflecting the emirate’s vision as a centre of knowledge and creativity.
Sheikha Bodour said: “Sharjah’s cultural journey continues to bridge heritage and innovation, illuminating the world through knowledge, creativity, and human connection.” She emphasised that initiatives like this collaboration with Assouline demonstrate how progress flourishes when identity and innovation coexist.
Shurooq CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer noted the publication “reflects the emirate’s ongoing journey of development under the guidance of its leadership” and reinforces Shurooq’s mission of promoting sustainable growth rooted in identity and purpose.
Prosper Assouline, co-founder of Assouline Publishing, added: “Sharjah deeply cherishes its heritage while embracing modern experiences that reflect its vibrant spirit.”
The book spans seven chapters covering architecture, art, education, environment, literature, museums, and craftsmanship. It features landmarks such as Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Mosque, and Mleiha National Park. It also highlights Sharjah’s global achievements, including UNESCO titles, the inscription of Faya Palaeolandscape as a World Heritage Site, the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Biennial, and Sharjah Publishing City.
Combining photography, research, and storytelling, the publication showcases Sharjah as a city where heritage and innovation coexist. A collector’s edition is available at the House of Wisdom, Assouline.com, and select international bookstores.
The launch brought together dignitaries, cultural leaders, and media representatives, including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, and Eisa Yousif. Sculptural art installations by the Sharjah Art Foundation, live Emirati crafts, interactive calligraphy, and gourmet Emirati cuisine reflected the emirate’s cultural depth and global identity.
Sharjah: The Capital of Culture is both a literary archive and a visual celebration of the emirate’s pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and cultural dialogue.
