Sharjah International Publishers Conference opens with global focus

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi: Our goal is to make stories more accessible, diverse, and human

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) mediating the attendees at the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) mediating the attendees at the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference
Supplied photo

Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), officially opened the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference at Expo Centre Sharjah. The three-day event, running from November 2–4, features 1,258 publishers from 116 countries and precedes the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair.

In her opening remarks, Sheikha Bodour said: "Every year, the Sharjah Publishers Conference shows that the story of global publishing has many authors. As our industry evolves with technology, we must stay united in our purpose: to make stories more accessible, diverse, and human."

The opening ceremony was attended by Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Gvantsa Jobava, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA); Madeline McIntosh, Co-founder and CEO of Authors Equity and former CEO of Penguin Random House US; and Phaedon Kidoniatis, Vice-President of the Federation of European Publishers, alongside senior international publishing leaders.

Industry of ideas and impact

Gvantsa Jobava, President of IPA, welcomed attendees, saying: "What a time it is to be a publisher. Our industry of ideas and impact has never been more empowered. From audiobooks to text-to-speech technologies, stories now travel further, reaching every corner of the world."

She praised Sharjah for championing a reading culture and fostering international collaboration in publishing.

Authors remain central to publishing success

The first session of the day featured Madeline McIntosh in conversation with Jo Henry, former Managing Director of BookBrunch. McIntosh highlighted that in today’s market of fragmented attention spans, the author is more important than ever, both for the story and for creating authentic connections with readers.

She emphasised the growing role of small and independent publishers, noting that Authors Equity’s profit-share model gives authors the majority of profits while outsourcing editorial tasks efficiently. On technology, she said tools like AI support strategy but cannot replace the human element, as readers value authenticity.

Global cultural exchange at the heart

Phaedon Kidoniatis, Vice-President of the Federation of European Publishers, spoke about Greece’s role as Guest of Honour, highlighting it as a platform for cultural exchange. He underscored the historical contributions of both Greek and Arab scholars and stressed the importance of responsibly harnessing AI to foster creativity in publishing.

Driving business and building connections

New conference initiatives aim to strengthen industry collaboration. The Boardroom Exchange provides pre-booked, 30-minute meetings between senior executives from publishing and tech firms and international participants.

The Exhibitor Wall showcases suppliers offering services from printing and digital distribution to AI-driven marketing tools, helping publishers expand operations and reach new markets.

Workshops and discussions shaping the future

The opening day hosted 31 workshops addressing key challenges and solutions in global publishing. Topics included AI applications in editing, translation, and marketing, ethical implementation of new technologies, contemporary marketing strategies, and metadata’s role in driving sales.

Discussions also explored empowering smaller markets through translation rights deals, promoting sustainable print practices, and increasing accessibility for readers with disabilities. Participants examined the global reading crisis and strategies for transforming challenges into growth opportunities.

Exclusive matchmaking for strategic partnerships

Over the next two days, the conference will host exclusive matchmaking sessions, connecting publishers with literary agents and facilitating deals for translation, publishing, and distribution rights. These sessions aim to strengthen international partnerships and cement Sharjah’s role as a hub for the global publishing industry.

Sharjah

