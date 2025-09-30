In her opening address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi stressed that women have always been the driving force behind social progress, particularly in health, education, and care systems.

The 6th edition of the Women in Technology Forum, hosted by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), kicked off on Monday, drawing an influential crowd of female leaders, tech experts, and emerging entrepreneurs. The event was inaugurated by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Chairperson of SPARK, who immediately set a visionary tone by advocating for a greater female presence across science, research, and advanced technologies.

He emphasized that SPARK’s vision is to create unique opportunities for women innovators to lead the future of innovation, calling the Women in Tech Forum 'a dynamic international platform that broadens opportunities for women in science and technology.'

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, reinforced the organization’s commitment to this cause. 'Innovation thrives when diverse voices come together,' he said. 'Women’s participation in technology is vital to building sustainable knowledge economies.'

Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, also addressed the forum. She underscored that governments are aware of the need to link technological progress with sustainable development and an improved quality of life.

The program was comprehensive, including a high-level CEOs’ panel that focused specifically on crafting policies to better empower women in innovation sectors. It also included a session organized by the Sharjah Youth Council, giving younger women a platform to share their aspirations for the future of tech.

Held under the theme 'Future Lifestyles,' this year’s forum featured a packed agenda designed to explore how technology intersects with quality of life. Key topics included health technologies, longevity-enabling technologies, Artificial Intelligence and robotics, sustainability, and smart living.

'In today’s age of transformation, we must do everything to ensure women are equally central to creating our technological future,' she stated. She added that 'by combining women’s natural strengths, long-term thinking and strategic risk management with the power of emerging technologies, we can build more resilient systems, sculpt ethical innovation, and create smarter, healthier ways of living for generations to come.'

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.