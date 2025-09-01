Emiratia 2025: Women leaders stress mentorship, collaboration to shape the next generation

Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility and AWR Trading, opened the discussion by stressing the ambition and innovation of Emirati women founders. “They have great ideas, they have great ambition, and they represent both the present and the future of the nation,” she said, noting that financial support alone is not enough, women also need platforms that make their work visible.

While women are already driving progress across sectors in the UAE, sustaining this momentum will require greater visibility, funding, and cooperation between government and the private sector, panelists said at the Emiratia forum. Such support is critical to ensure women-led enterprises and professionals continue to thrive.

Both panelists agreed that whether in start-ups or corporate boardrooms, women leaders are reshaping the economic and social fabric of the nation.

While entrepreneurship drives growth, women leaders across all sectors continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economy. Mouza Al Muhairi, Human Resources Chief Executive at the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, said empowered women leaders are integral to the UAE’s broader development strategy.

She added that building on this progress requires three strategic initiatives: targeted access to capital, accelerator and incubator programmes designed with women in mind, and closer cooperation between government and private companies to help women scale.

Ouahmane highlighted that Emirati women are not simply part of the UAE’s economic progress but central to shaping its direction. “Emirati women are no more just participants in the UAE’s growth story, they are co-architects of it. Their leadership spans across government, academia, culture, and business, demonstrating how they are shaping the future of the nation. In the first half of 2024, Emirati women registered around 2,000 new businesses, making 22 per cent of total registrations, which is a significant milestone.”

Al Muhairi added that collaboration also requires building ecosystems where resources and policies are aligned to women’s needs. “As an entrepreneur woman, she needs the support of the government, but at the same time, she must also be provided with resources and policies that work in her favour,” she said.

Ouahmane noted that despite rising numbers of women entrepreneurs, funding and visibility remain the biggest hurdles. Stronger partnerships between government, multinationals, and local companies, she said, could bridge that gap.

Al Muhairi echoed this point, stressing that training and mentorship are essential complements to funding and visibility.

“Fresh graduates need guidance because they often feel a little lost. Every HR department should create a customised mentorship programme for each individual, because not all of us have the same ambition,” she said.

Mentorship emerged as one of the most practical pathways for preparing young women to take on leadership roles. Ouahmane emphasised that mentorship must be personalised rather than generic.

Inclusive leadership as a catalyst

Panelists stressed that without inclusive leadership, initiatives to empower women risk losing momentum.

“Inclusive leadership means giving value to every single voice, in decision-making as well as in coming up with new solutions. That is how innovation and collaboration start within an organisation. Internationally too, having these voices heard affects the growth of the organisation, as well as wider growth,” said Al Muhairi.

They noted that inclusivity is not just a value statement but a measurable driver of innovation, competitiveness, and long-term institutional strength.

Essential skills

Both panelists reflected on the qualities women must develop to grow as leaders.

Ouahmane listed adaptability, collaboration, and resilience as critical.

“Women must develop adaptability so that they can respond to the disruption of technology. We need to be able to adapt to shifts in technology, business models, and the market. The second key factor is collaboration. In business and in building a team, it’s important to see challenges as strengths rather than weaknesses. Persistence and resilience are essential when you step into uncharted territory.”

She also advised women to overcome self-doubt.

Al Muhairi emphasised confidence as equally essential.