Emiratia to spotlight trailblazing women leaders

Emirati women have played an essential role in shaping the UAE’s social, cultural, and economic fabric — breaking barriers and opening doors for others.

This year’s agenda features discussions on leadership, mentorship, and professional growth, alongside an exhibition of UAE-founded businesses.

Taking place tomorrow, Emiratia 2025 by Gulf News and BeingShe, will bring these voices to the forefront, offering a platform for stories of leadership, resilience, innovation, and impact.

Ajman Free Zone joins as Platinum Sponsor, supporting the UAE’s ongoing vision for women’s empowerment. The organisation has long championed the role of Emirati women in innovation and national development.

“Emirati Women’s Day is not just a symbolic date in our calendar, it is a powerful reminder that the strength of our Union has always been woven with the courage, resilience, and leadership of Emirati women,” says Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman.

“By spotlighting their stories, we are not just honouring their journey, we are affirming a truth: that the UAE’s progress is inseparable from the ambitions of its daughters.