Emiratia to spotlight trailblazing women leaders

Emiratia 2025 by Gulf News and BeingShe salutes their leadership, resilience
Emirati women have played an essential role in shaping the UAE’s social, cultural, and economic fabric — breaking barriers and opening doors for others.
Taking place tomorrow, Emiratia 2025 by Gulf News and BeingShe, will bring these voices to the forefront, offering a platform for stories of leadership, resilience, innovation, and impact.
This year’s agenda features discussions on leadership, mentorship, and professional growth, alongside an exhibition of UAE-founded businesses.
Ajman Free Zone joins as Platinum Sponsor, supporting the UAE’s ongoing vision for women’s empowerment. The organisation has long championed the role of Emirati women in innovation and national development.
“Emirati Women’s Day is not just a symbolic date in our calendar, it is a powerful reminder that the strength of our Union has always been woven with the courage, resilience, and leadership of Emirati women,” says Ismail Al Naqi, Director-General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman.
“By spotlighting their stories, we are not just honouring their journey, we are affirming a truth: that the UAE’s progress is inseparable from the ambitions of its daughters.
“As a Free Zone, our role is clear: to be a launchpad for ideas, for ambition, and for inclusion. Because when Emirati women rise, they lift the UAE with them. And that is a future worth investing in.”
Joining as Title Sponsor is Tristar Group, a Dubai-headquartered global leader in energy logistics. The company continues to support gender diversity and inclusive leadership across sectors.
“Emirati Women’s Day is a reminder that the UAE’s success story is incomplete without the contributions of women, whose presence in every sector ensures the sustainability and inclusivity of progress,” says Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group.
“Emiratia celebrates the nation’s past and future through its women, while Tristar’s support helps amplify and sustain these voices, making empowerment not just symbolic but actionable. By endorsing platforms like Emiratia, Tristar underscores its belief that empowering Emirati women is not just a social obligation, but a strategic advantage for the nation’s future.”
Among the inspirational voices on stage will be Sanaa Ouahmane, CEO of AWR Mobility and AWR Trading, who brings insights on inclusive leadership and development.
“In the UAE, Emirati women are turning vision into action every day. They inspire with resilience, lead with innovation, and empower communities with care and a clear goal: working hand in hand to drive positive change and development,” she says.
“Across business, government, and society, they build trust, drive progress, and champion sustainability. Let’s champion their ideas, support their skills, and invest in their businesses so that together we build a future that is inclusive, bold, and full of opportunity.”
Milana Boskovic, Director of Marketing and R&D at Al Ain Farms, also a Platinum Sponsor, says, “Achievements of women are especially meaningful for us at Al Ain Farms Group because their leadership and innovation are central to advancing the UAE’s vision for food security and sustainability.”
She adds, “Through initiatives such as our ATHAR programme, which empowers UAE nationals through hands-on training and career development, we are working hand in hand to equip Emirati women with the skills and experiences needed to lead the next chapter of the UAE’s food sector.”
Exhibitors at Emiratia also include heritage-rooted brands like Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, which aligns its values with those of Emirati women.
“Spotlighting the stories and achievements of Emirati women, particularly on Emirati Women’s Day, is essential because they represent the strength, grace, and vision that continue to shape the UAE’s identity and future,” says Bushra Kafeel, Marketing Manager.
Al Haramain Perfumes echoes this sentiment, using the occasion to reflect on the enduring leadership of Emirati women.
“At Al Haramain, we believe Emirati Women’s Day is a vital moment to honour the vision, resilience, and leadership of Emirati women who continue to lead and inspire,” says Munira Rahman, Director, CMO and Brand Ambassador.
The Title Sponsor of Emiratia is Tristar, the Platinum Sponsors are Ajman Free Zone and Al Ain Farms, while La Marquise Jewellery is the Gold Sponsor. Support Sponsors include Chocodate, Rouge, and Lush Cosmetics. Additional exhibitors are Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, Al Haramain Perfumes, Shaikh Saeed Perfumes, Smart Way Real Estate Brokers, and Tally.
The Venue Partner is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, and the Trophy Partner is Crystal Gallery.
For more information about the event, visit https://www.beingshe.com/emiratia/
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai is a stunning beach resort nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. The resort features well-appointed rooms and suites with balconies overlooking the sea or the resort, seven restaurants and bars, a luxury spa, 230 meters of private beach and a magnificent swimming pool on the Palm Jumeirah's East Crescent. The resort has an array of venues for meetings and events includes two sprawling ballrooms and eight contemporary meeting rooms.
