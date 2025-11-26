Shaimaa Ali received a certificate of appreciation and a gift for her honesty
Ajman Police has recognised a young girl for her honesty after she returned a sum of money she found in a public place — an act officials say reflects the values the force seeks to promote among children and the wider community.
Brigadier General Sultan Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director General of Resources and Support Services at Ajman Police, honoured the girl, Shaimaa Ali, during a brief ceremony at Mushairef Police Station, attended by the station chief, Lt. Col. Abdullah Al Sheiba, and the girl’s father.
According to police, Shaimaa discovered the money in a public area and immediately asked her older sister to accompany her to the nearest police station to hand it in. Officers said her behaviour demonstrated integrity, responsibility and an understanding of civic duty.
Brig Gen Al Muhairi praised the young girl’s action, saying it reflected “good upbringing and strong community awareness,” and contributes to strengthening a culture of returning lost items and protecting public property. He added that celebrating such positive examples forms part of Ajman Police’s efforts to instil ethical values among children and encourage responsible behaviour.
At the conclusion of the visit, Shaimaa received a certificate of appreciation and a gift for her honesty, with officials also extending thanks to her family for nurturing such commendable values.
