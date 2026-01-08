How Gen Z is forcing a reset at work

As a new workforce majority emerges, HR policies built for retention are being tested
As Gen Z moves toward becoming a decisive share of the global workforce by 2030, a quiet but consequential reset is underway in how work is structured, managed and measured. This is the first generation of true digital natives, but its defining impact on the workplace goes far beyond technology. Gen Z is forcing organisations to rethink long-held assumptions about flexibility, loyalty, performance and well-being.
For this generation, flexibility is not a benefit to be earned but a baseline expectation. The freedom to decide where and when work happens is seen as essential to productivity and balance, not a concession from management. Hybrid models are preferred not for convenience alone, but because they reduce burnout and allow work to coexist with life rather than dominate it.
Mental health has moved from the margins to the centre of workplace expectations. Gen Z is more open than any previous generation in acknowledging when work affects their well-being, and they expect employers to respond with meaningful support rather than symbolic gestures. Equally important is purpose. Gen Z engagement rises sharply when organisations demonstrate social, ethical and environmental values that align with their own, and falls just as quickly when those values appear performative.
Career growth is another pressure point. Many in Gen Z expect visible progression within their first 18 months, alongside continuous feedback rather than annual performance reviews that feel disconnected from daily realities. While highly comfortable with digital tools, they also place clear value on in-person interactions that build trust, transparency and human connection. Technology, in their view, should enable better relationships at work, not replace them.
These expectations extend to how Gen Z views compensation and benefits. Long-term incentives such as gratuity carry less weight for a generation that anticipates faster career mobility and shorter tenures. What matters more are tangible, immediate factors that shape day-to-day experience: flexibility, mental well-being, fair pay and opportunities to learn. Financial security still matters, but deferred rewards feel abstract in a working life defined by change rather than permanence.
HR departments are responding by reworking policies that were built for a different era. Hybrid and remote models, flexible hours and even four-day workweeks are increasingly mainstream as organisations acknowledge the need for autonomy. Well-being strategies are expanding to include mental health coverage, dedicated wellness days and leadership cultures that normalise conversations around stress and burnout.
At the same time, HR teams are under pressure to make diversity, equity and inclusion real rather than rhetorical. For Gen Z, inclusion is judged by daily practice, not mission statements. Learning and development is also being redesigned, with mentorship, personalised training paths and continuous feedback replacing one-size-fits-all career ladders. Digital platforms are streamlining recruitment, onboarding and communication, but the expectation is clear: efficiency must not come at the cost of empathy.
This tension is most visible in how Gen Z views HR automation. They value speed, transparency and self-service, and recognise that automation can free HR teams to focus on people rather than paperwork. Yet there is unease about becoming reduced to data points, about algorithmic bias and about surveillance masked as efficiency. Automation is welcome only when it enhances, rather than erodes, human connection.
What Gen Z is ultimately asking for is not indulgence, but honesty. They want transparency around pay and progression, genuine commitment to mental health, workplaces where inclusion is lived rather than declared, and technology that supports people rather than managing them at a distance. For organisations willing to adapt, this is not a generational problem to be solved, but an opportunity to build workplaces that are more humane, resilient and aligned with the realities of modern work.
Anoop Paudval is Head of Information Security Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Gulf News
