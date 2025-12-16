Emirati artist Muhra Al Muhairi reinterprets IKEA’s global designs through a local lens

How was your experience bringing your own creativity and culture to these IKEA products and giving it a local twist?

Muhra: It was an incredibly exciting and meaningful experience. I felt truly grateful to be trusted with the opportunity to merge my creative expression with the rich heritage of the UAE. Bringing my Emirati culture into IKEA products felt like blending two worlds I love: the traditions and stories I grew up with, and a global brand that has been part of my everyday life for as long as I can remember. Seeing these everyday items transformed into pieces that tell our stories filled me with joy. The design process became a celebration of our identity in a fresh and creative way, and I am thankful to IKEA for giving me a platform to share that.

Can you take us through the cultural elements and influences that you infused into these global products?

Muhra: Each piece carries a part of my Emirati heritage. The table showcases the Dubai skyline, a proud symbol of our growth, ambition, and how far we have come as a nation. The vase honours Emirati women through the burka on one side and traditional gold jewellery on the other, reflecting both beauty and quiet strength. The room divider draws inspiration from dhow sailing competitions, a cherished maritime tradition. The lamp pays tribute to the desert and the Bedouin men, the first Emiratis who built this country with resilience and resourcefulness. Finally, the chair is adorned with the soft shadow of palm leaves, evoking the comfort and life that palm trees have long represented in the UAE. Every piece stems from personal memories, cultural pride, and the feeling of home.

Among the five products, which was your favourite to work on and why? Which one posed a creative challenge, and how did you resolve it?

Muhra: My favourite was the table featuring the Dubai skyline. When I first saw its white surface, it felt like a blank canvas waiting to be brought to life. Painting the skyline came naturally and it was inspiring to create something that felt so connected to our home, almost as if the design had been meant for it all along.

The biggest creative challenge was the room divider. Its size, along with the complexity of working linen into its structure, required problem-solving and experimentation. I had to find a way to design it artistically while attaching the material securely and neatly. After some trial and error, the right solution emerged, and the piece came together beautifully, making the journey worthwhile.

Creating designs that speak to the local culture

