Emirati artist Muhra Al Muhairi reinterprets IKEA’s global designs through a local lens

The Globally Local scheme blends UAE’s artistic heritage with IKEA’s functional aesthetic
IKEA recently launched its Globally Local initiative in the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt, where the brand blends its Swedish heritage with the rich cultures and traditions of the local communities it serves.
In the UAE, IKEA has partnered with Emirati artist Muhra Al Muhairi, who has reimagined five select IKEA pieces: the STILREN Vase, LAUTERS Floor Lamp, GRÖNSTA Chair with Armrests, LACK Side Table, and TOLKNING Room Divider. Each piece draws inspiration from the UAE’s artistic heritage and modern identity, blending natural materials and traditional elements with IKEA’s functional aesthetic.
These one-of-a-kind items are showcased at the IKEA store on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with story plaques and narratives that highlight the artistry, meaning, and inspiration behind their creation, offering customers a glimpse into the intersection of local creativity and Scandinavian design.
We sat down with Muhra and Carla Klumpenaar, General Manager, Marketing, Communications and Interior Design for IKEA in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, to learn more about the campaign and its impact.
Muhra: It was an incredibly exciting and meaningful experience. I felt truly grateful to be trusted with the opportunity to merge my creative expression with the rich heritage of the UAE. Bringing my Emirati culture into IKEA products felt like blending two worlds I love: the traditions and stories I grew up with, and a global brand that has been part of my everyday life for as long as I can remember. Seeing these everyday items transformed into pieces that tell our stories filled me with joy. The design process became a celebration of our identity in a fresh and creative way, and I am thankful to IKEA for giving me a platform to share that.
Muhra: Each piece carries a part of my Emirati heritage. The table showcases the Dubai skyline, a proud symbol of our growth, ambition, and how far we have come as a nation. The vase honours Emirati women through the burka on one side and traditional gold jewellery on the other, reflecting both beauty and quiet strength. The room divider draws inspiration from dhow sailing competitions, a cherished maritime tradition. The lamp pays tribute to the desert and the Bedouin men, the first Emiratis who built this country with resilience and resourcefulness. Finally, the chair is adorned with the soft shadow of palm leaves, evoking the comfort and life that palm trees have long represented in the UAE. Every piece stems from personal memories, cultural pride, and the feeling of home.
Muhra: My favourite was the table featuring the Dubai skyline. When I first saw its white surface, it felt like a blank canvas waiting to be brought to life. Painting the skyline came naturally and it was inspiring to create something that felt so connected to our home, almost as if the design had been meant for it all along.
The biggest creative challenge was the room divider. Its size, along with the complexity of working linen into its structure, required problem-solving and experimentation. I had to find a way to design it artistically while attaching the material securely and neatly. After some trial and error, the right solution emerged, and the piece came together beautifully, making the journey worthwhile.
In this excerpt, Carla shares how IKEA creates a better everyday life by balancing its global design principles with local artistry.
Carla: Globally Local embodies our belief that great design is both universal and personal. In the UAE, our customers live at the crossroads of global influences and deep local heritage, and our role is to honour both. This initiative shows how Scandinavian functionality and modern simplicity can be enriched by authentic Emirati narratives, creating designs that feel at home in the world yet speak directly to our culture here.
Carla: From the start, we knew this project needed a voice that could translate the UAE’s heritage into contemporary forms. Muhra Al Muhairi’s artistry captures the essence of Emirati culture with a sensitivity that balances tradition and innovation. Her work resonates with our vision because it draws on the UAE’s colours, textures, and craft traditions, yet presents them in ways that feel fresh, accessible, and relevant to modern living. It’s exactly the balance Globally Local set out to achieve.
Carla: This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a platform for local creativity: one where talent is recognised and shared. By working with artists like Muhra to reinterpret global design through a uniquely Emirati perspective, we strengthen our connection with the community and highlight the value of local voices in the design conversation.
Carla: The Your Local Story contest invites our customers to actively participate in the campaign by sharing the moments, memories, and cultural references that matter most to them. This dialogue extends Globally Local beyond the store, turning it into a shared community experience. It’s important because culture isn’t only defined by professional artists; it lives in everyday homes, traditions, and stories. We wanted to give our customers a voice in that celebration.
Carla: We see Globally Local as both a milestone and a springboard. It has shown us how powerful design becomes when it carries stories that are culturally grounded yet universally understood. Going forward, it will inspire us to bring more local voices into our creative process, explore new ways to blend heritage with innovation, and deepen our engagement with customers through initiatives that resonate on an emotional and cultural level.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.