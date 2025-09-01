Emiratia 2025: Lifelong learning, skills vital for women’s success

Panelists said Emirati women drive growth across sectors through skills and leadership
Continuous learning and developing critical skills are crucial for women to grow personally and make an impact across sectors, panelists said during a discussion titled Empowering futures: Women shaping the UAE’s innovation landscape at Gulf News and Being She’s Emiratia forum last weekend.
The session highlighted how Emirati women are leading innovation across industries, leveraging opportunities for growth, and overcoming challenges to contribute to the UAE’s progress.
Panelists emphasised that staying updated and acquiring critical skills are central to professional advancement, particularly in sectors that evolve rapidly.
Saleheh Ali Reza Badpa, Operational Training Specialist at Al Maktoum Tower, explained that aviation demands constant learning.
“Innovation never stops. Aviation is constantly evolving, so continuous learning is essential. You need to be adaptable to new systems and technologies. As an Operations Training Specialist, I see it as my responsibility to deliver training and prepare others to take on global exposure and responsibilities,” she said.
Marwa Al Mamari, Aerospace Engineer, Accident Prevention and Safety Recommendations Specialist, and Professor at NYUAD, said that these principles apply across all sectors.
“Excelling in our careers, in our personal and professional journeys, helps advance our country. It doesn’t matter which field you are in – whether aviation, economy, mobility, or any other industry – just believe in what you are doing, and commend your journey,” she said.
Panelists discussed how Emirati women have challenged traditional expectations and entered male-dominated industries with determination.
Marwa said, “Earlier, the stereotype was that girls should be doctors, teachers, or limited to certain fields. But, we had the support of a nation that gave us all the backing we could ask for, and Emirati women were able to make their mark.”
Saleheh shared her own experience in aviation, noting how structured programmes helped women excel in traditionally male-dominated roles.
“Roles like air traffic control were traditionally seen as male-only. Through programmes like the national development programme, I competed with 1,500 candidates and proved that women can thrive in any field. Such opportunities push us higher and show that Emirati women can achieve excellence across industries,” she said.
Panelists highlighted mentorship and early exposure as essential tools for preparing the next generation of leaders. “The aviation industry has supported us through learning pathways, training and mentorship programmes, and safety initiatives. These structures empower women to excel. Encouraging women to succeed in careers like aviation requires early awareness. Schools, universities, and industries need to introduce young women to these professions so they see them as accessible,” Saleheh said.
Marwa added that recognising individual journeys and building confidence also play a key role in success.
Marwa emphasised the importance of advocacy to create systemic improvements. “As a female in the industry, in a regulatory body, academia, or through platforms like this, you can always use your voice to make a change,” she said, citing her work at the General Civil Aviation Authority.
“One of the biggest challenges was the rule around incapacitation. After many meetings and summits, the regulation was amended so each case is now decided individually. This shows how advocacy can create real impact.”
Panelists pointed to resilience and national support as key to Emirati women’s success. “We as women are multitaskers. With determination, we can balance work and personal responsibilities, and that is what enables us to succeed," Saleheh said, adding, "Today, Emirati women are excelling not just in aviation but also in healthcare, aerospace, and many other fields. The country provides resources, specialised departments, and opportunities to study abroad, with the expectation that we return and lead our nation forward.”
Reflecting on the progress of Emirati women, Marwa spoke about how earlier generations paved the way for the opportunities available today. Marwa said, “We should always remember the women before us who trailblazed the way. There are no limits here – in aviation, communication, media, or any other industry. Every field is welcoming if you step up your game. With technology and innovation, women can always extend their reach and redefine what is possible.”
