Sharjah Day in London highlights emirate’s global innovation drive

The event brought together senior figures from government, academia, and industry to spotlight Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for innovation, knowledge, and sustainable investment. Among the attendees were prominent UK investors and business leaders with interests in the emirate’s advanced manufacturing, research, and education sectors. Lord David Evans of Watford was also present.

Sharjah: In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and AUS hosted Sharjah Day at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London on October 17 2025.

The London event followed the Cambridge Leadership Delegation Programme, a three-day initiative held in collaboration with the University of Cambridge. The delegation included Sharjah’s senior leaders in business, investment, research, and education, who engaged in site visits, expert sessions, and high-level meetings to deepen UK–Sharjah cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Sharjah’s expanding ecosystem demonstrates how investment in education and research translates into long-term economic opportunity and international partnerships,” she said. “By connecting our universities, innovation parks, and creative industries with global centres of excellence such as Cambridge and London, we are strengthening our position as a leading hub for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Middle East.”

“I applaud Sharjah’s ambitions to position itself as a global hub for business and investment,” she said. “There are immense opportunities for collaboration across the tech-driven industries shaping the global economy. The ABCC stands ready to support firms in both the UK and Sharjah as they build on this longstanding partnership.”

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed — one between Shurooq and Oxford Business Group to publish the Sharjah 2026 Report, and another between Invest in Sharjah and the Financial Times to collaborate on sectoral analysis and market-entry strategies.

The event also saw the launch of The Sharjah Model, a report by Oxford Business Group outlining Sharjah’s roadmap for fostering talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

This was followed by a fireside chat, The Sharjah Formula, featuring Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, and Oliver Cornock, Editor-in-Chief of Oxford Business Group, who discussed how Sharjah balances innovation, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.

The final panel, Sharjah’s Research Economy, moderated by Syed Bukhari, Head of Visibility at AUS, featured Dr Steven Griffiths, Mishal Tassadaq, and Dr Fareed Alameeri. The session highlighted how Sharjah’s universities and innovation hubs are turning research into tangible economic and social impact.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.