Sharjah Day in London highlights emirate’s global innovation drive

Event strengthens UK–Sharjah ties in education, research, and investment
Sharjah: In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and AUS hosted Sharjah Day at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London on October 17 2025.
The event brought together senior figures from government, academia, and industry to spotlight Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for innovation, knowledge, and sustainable investment. Among the attendees were prominent UK investors and business leaders with interests in the emirate’s advanced manufacturing, research, and education sectors. Lord David Evans of Watford was also present.
In her address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said Sharjah Day reflected the emirate’s commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange.
“Sharjah’s expanding ecosystem demonstrates how investment in education and research translates into long-term economic opportunity and international partnerships,” she said. “By connecting our universities, innovation parks, and creative industries with global centres of excellence such as Cambridge and London, we are strengthening our position as a leading hub for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Middle East.”
The London event followed the Cambridge Leadership Delegation Programme, a three-day initiative held in collaboration with the University of Cambridge. The delegation included Sharjah’s senior leaders in business, investment, research, and education, who engaged in site visits, expert sessions, and high-level meetings to deepen UK–Sharjah cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship.
In a special message, Baroness Elizabeth Symons of Vernham Dean, Chair of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, praised Sharjah’s expanding influence in innovation and investment.
“I applaud Sharjah’s ambitions to position itself as a global hub for business and investment,” she said. “There are immense opportunities for collaboration across the tech-driven industries shaping the global economy. The ABCC stands ready to support firms in both the UK and Sharjah as they build on this longstanding partnership.”
A key highlight of Sharjah Day was the Discover Sharjah panel, featuring Hussain Al Mahmoudi (CEO, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park), Mohammed Al Musharrakh (CEO, Invest in Sharjah), Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi (CEO, Sheraa), Khaled Al Huraimel (Group CEO, BEEAH), and Mark Johnstone (Global CEO, JSP Safety).
The discussion explored how Sharjah’s integrated ecosystem supports advanced industries such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and higher education.
This was followed by a fireside chat, The Sharjah Formula, featuring Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, and Oliver Cornock, Editor-in-Chief of Oxford Business Group, who discussed how Sharjah balances innovation, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.
The event also saw the launch of The Sharjah Model, a report by Oxford Business Group outlining Sharjah’s roadmap for fostering talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation.
Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed — one between Shurooq and Oxford Business Group to publish the Sharjah 2026 Report, and another between Invest in Sharjah and the Financial Times to collaborate on sectoral analysis and market-entry strategies.
The final panel, Sharjah’s Research Economy, moderated by Syed Bukhari, Head of Visibility at AUS, featured Dr Steven Griffiths, Mishal Tassadaq, and Dr Fareed Alameeri. The session highlighted how Sharjah’s universities and innovation hubs are turning research into tangible economic and social impact.
Closing the event, Dr Salah Brahimi, Vice Chancellor for External Relations at AUS, underlined the importance of global partnerships in achieving Sharjah’s long-term vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox