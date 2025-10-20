GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Sharjah Day in London highlights emirate’s global innovation drive

Event strengthens UK–Sharjah ties in education, research, and investment

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi (second from left), is seen during the Sharjah Day’ event in London.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi (second from left), is seen during the Sharjah Day’ event in London.

Sharjah: In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and AUS hosted Sharjah Day at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London on October 17 2025.

The event brought together senior figures from government, academia, and industry to spotlight Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for innovation, knowledge, and sustainable investment. Among the attendees were prominent UK investors and business leaders with interests in the emirate’s advanced manufacturing, research, and education sectors. Lord David Evans of Watford was also present.

Sharjah’s vision for global collaboration

In her address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said Sharjah Day reflected the emirate’s commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“Sharjah’s expanding ecosystem demonstrates how investment in education and research translates into long-term economic opportunity and international partnerships,” she said. “By connecting our universities, innovation parks, and creative industries with global centres of excellence such as Cambridge and London, we are strengthening our position as a leading hub for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Middle East.”

The London event followed the Cambridge Leadership Delegation Programme, a three-day initiative held in collaboration with the University of Cambridge. The delegation included Sharjah’s senior leaders in business, investment, research, and education, who engaged in site visits, expert sessions, and high-level meetings to deepen UK–Sharjah cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship.

UK welcomes Sharjah’s growing global role

In a special message, Baroness Elizabeth Symons of Vernham Dean, Chair of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, praised Sharjah’s expanding influence in innovation and investment.

“I applaud Sharjah’s ambitions to position itself as a global hub for business and investment,” she said. “There are immense opportunities for collaboration across the tech-driven industries shaping the global economy. The ABCC stands ready to support firms in both the UK and Sharjah as they build on this longstanding partnership.”

Spotlight on Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem

A key highlight of Sharjah Day was the Discover Sharjah panel, featuring Hussain Al Mahmoudi (CEO, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park), Mohammed Al Musharrakh (CEO, Invest in Sharjah), Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi (CEO, Sheraa), Khaled Al Huraimel (Group CEO, BEEAH), and Mark Johnstone (Global CEO, JSP Safety).

The discussion explored how Sharjah’s integrated ecosystem supports advanced industries such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and higher education.

This was followed by a fireside chat, The Sharjah Formula, featuring Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, and Oliver Cornock, Editor-in-Chief of Oxford Business Group, who discussed how Sharjah balances innovation, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.

New partnerships and reports unveiled

The event also saw the launch of The Sharjah Model, a report by Oxford Business Group outlining Sharjah’s roadmap for fostering talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed — one between Shurooq and Oxford Business Group to publish the Sharjah 2026 Report, and another between Invest in Sharjah and the Financial Times to collaborate on sectoral analysis and market-entry strategies.

Driving research and innovation-led growth

The final panel, Sharjah’s Research Economy, moderated by Syed Bukhari, Head of Visibility at AUS, featured Dr Steven Griffiths, Mishal Tassadaq, and Dr Fareed Alameeri. The session highlighted how Sharjah’s universities and innovation hubs are turning research into tangible economic and social impact.

Closing the event, Dr Salah Brahimi, Vice Chancellor for External Relations at AUS, underlined the importance of global partnerships in achieving Sharjah’s long-term vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), during the launch of AUS’s 'Community Connect' initiative.

AUS Community Connect expands reach with Cambridge MOU

4m read
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi and attendees during the opening ceremony.

Al Qasimi attends 2nd childhood literacy conference

4m read
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) (centre), Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills (left), and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq (right).

Sharjah real estate sees surge in luxury demand

2m read
Sheikha Bodour calls for stronger female role in tech

Sheikha Bodour calls for stronger female role in tech

2m read