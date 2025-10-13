Global leaders, ministers, industry icons to convene at Sharjah

Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 joins World Investment Conference on October 22–23
Dubai: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) will bring together global ministers, senior officials, and business leaders from 142 countries under one roof, in collaboration with the World Investment Conference (WIC).
Taking place on October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the joint event will explore strategies for sustainable growth, investment resilience, and innovation in a rapidly evolving global economy.
The two-day forum will feature more than 130 speakers, including government leaders, entrepreneurs, economists, and media personalities. Sessions will address topics ranging from economic diversification and climate-focused investments to inclusive growth and global policy coordination.
A high-level session on economic resilience will be moderated by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah.
The opening and plenary sessions will feature Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who will outline strategies to scale sustainable investment and align capital with the UAE’s net-zero and green economy goals.
International ministerial participants include Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan. They will discuss national approaches to sustainable growth and economic inclusivity.
Panels on policy coordination and regional integration will include Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; Mohammad AbdulRahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Accelerators at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Zaher Al Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Jordanian Ministry of Investment.
Other participants include:
Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman, World Free Zones Organization
Dr. James Zhan, Chairman, WIC Executive Board, WAIPA
Dr. Matthew Stephenson, Head of Investment and Services, World Economic Forum
Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and board member, Ban Ki-moon Foundation
Gunther Beger, Managing Director, Directorate for SDG Innovation, UNIDO
Creon Butler, Senior Director, Chatham House, UK
Wolfgang Engel, General Manager, Institute of International Finance
Ebba Lund, CEO, International Association of Science Parks (IASP)
Walid Farghal, Director General, AIM Congress
Ismail Erhasin, CEO and Executive Director, WAIPA
The forum will feature leading executives and entrepreneurs in strategic dialogues on innovation and sustainable finance.
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties and Noon.com, will discuss investment in smart cities and the experience economy.
Shaker Zainal, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, Emirates Development Bank, will highlight the role of development finance in supporting entrepreneurship.
Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of Emirates Growth Fund, will address sustainable financing for economic growth.
Jigar Sagar, Founder of Triliv Holding, will explore private capital’s shift toward green and future-focused industries.
Prominent sports and media figures will add new perspectives on leadership and innovation.
Kris Fade, radio host and entrepreneur, will moderate a session with Mohamed Alabbar.
Edgar Davids, Dutch football legend, will share lessons on teamwork and leadership from his sporting career.
Amir Khan, two-time world boxing champion, will reflect on determination and youth empowerment through sport.
Patrice Evra, former Manchester United captain and founder of I Love This Game, will discuss entrepreneurship and mental health advocacy.
Chris Knight, Managing Director, Financial Times Locations, will examine how global financial media influences investment in emerging markets.
Institutional leaders from Sharjah will take part in shaping discussions on innovation and economic diversification:
Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah
Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park (SPARK)
They will spotlight Sharjah’s strategic approach to innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic diversification.
The event is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment.
SIF–WIC 2025 will feature panel discussions, technical sessions, and workshops focused on global economic trends, investor behaviour, sustainability priorities, and emerging growth sectors — positioning Sharjah as a global hub for dialogue on sustainable investment and economic innovation.
