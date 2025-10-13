Global leaders, ministers, industry icons to convene at Sharjah

International ministerial participants include Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan. They will discuss national approaches to sustainable growth and economic inclusivity.

The opening and plenary sessions will feature Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who will outline strategies to scale sustainable investment and align capital with the UAE’s net-zero and green economy goals.

The two-day forum will feature more than 130 speakers, including government leaders, entrepreneurs, economists, and media personalities. Sessions will address topics ranging from economic diversification and climate-focused investments to inclusive growth and global policy coordination.

Dubai: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) will bring together global ministers, senior officials, and business leaders from 142 countries under one roof, in collaboration with the World Investment Conference (WIC).

Panels on policy coordination and regional integration will include Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; Mohammad AbdulRahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Accelerators at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Zaher Al Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Jordanian Ministry of Investment.

The event is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.