Sharjah Investment Forum to explore AI and sustainability in global investment

Green investment: A session titled "Green is the new gold: Competitive advantage through sustainable investment" will focus on how applying ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards attracts high-impact investments. This is particularly relevant as ESG-managed assets are projected to exceed $40 trillion globally by 2030.

Smart manufacturing & AI: A session will delve into the shift toward smart manufacturing, driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and advanced analytics, to build more resilient supply chains. The smart manufacturing market is currently valued at $394.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $998.99 billion by 2032. Another highlight, "The impact of AI and sustainability on investment decisions," will explore how predictive technologies can help identify emerging markets and mitigate risks.