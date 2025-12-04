What's driving the UAE's surging influx of global talent?

The country’s appeal grows as business leaders and families relocate in record numbers
Global figures from tech, business, literature and sport are choosing the UAE as their base. Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky, bestselling Indian author Chetan Bhagat, and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand are among those who have recently relocated, each drawn by the country’s mix of opportunity, stability, and global reach. A few days ago, Indian-origin billionaire and ArcelorMittal founder Lakshmi N. Mittal – one of Britain’s wealthiest residents – also made headlines after reports suggested he is planning a move to Dubai amid the UK’s new tax reforms.
Their moves reflect a wider global trend: the UAE is increasingly seen as more than a stopover. It has become a hub where professionals and creatives can build, grow, and call home. Chetan Bhagat highlights the city’s ability to inspire and enrich his writing, while Rio Ferdinand points to lifestyle, safety, education, and business opportunities as reasons why Dubai is an ideal destination for the next phase of his life and career.
And as the nation celebrates its 54th Eid Al Etihad, the timing couldn’t be more symbolic. This year, the festivities feel bigger, brighter, and more inclusive, as the UAE welcomes more people than ever.
In 2025, the UAE’s population hit 11.44 million, with expats making up the vast majority ¬ around 10 million people from over 200 nationalities. Dubai alone now boasts nearly four million residents, while Abu Dhabi is close behind at 3.78 million. This surge reflects deliberate policies and a vision to create a global hub for talent, innovation, and opportunity.
From tax-free income and world-class infrastructure to progressive visa schemes like the Golden Visa, the UAE has rewritten the rulebook on attracting entrepreneurs and professionals. The government’s National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs aims to make the UAE an entrepreneurial nation by 2031, while its Startup Capital of the World campaign targets 10 unicorns and 30,000 jobs by 2030. No wonder the country is buzzing with ambition.
So, what’s driving this influx? Beyond financial benefits, the UAE offers something harder to quantify - a sense of possibility.
As Chris Harrison, a therapeutic psychosynthesis coach known as ‘The Healthier Life Coach’ puts it: “Every city hums with its own frequency. Some are too loud, too hurried. Others too still. Dubai, though — it vibrates at a rare pitch: a place built by people who dared to imagine more.
“When I arrived here, I felt it immediately. Beneath the skyline and the sand is an energy of possibility, a rhythm that draws in people from every corner of the world and asks, what will you build? For me, that became my calling ¬ to help others rediscover purpose, to reconnect body, mind, and meaning,” he says.
“In this city, I found not just work, but a mission. Dubai makes that connection possible. It’s a city alive with movement and collaboration. A living example of what happens when people believe they can build something that works. I couldn’t have done this anywhere else.”
Harrison says the practicalities match the promise. “What struck me early on was how seamless it was to begin. Within weeks, I was operating freely, focused on building rather than bureaucracy.”
For ambitious companies, the appeal of the UAE is unmistakable.
Matt Hubball, CEO and Co-Founder of Anglo-Arab Trading, relocated nine months ago to launch a distribution business for clinically backed skincare and medical devices.
“We made the decision to relocate to the UAE and establish our operations here due to the country’s dynamic growth, forward-thinking environment, and appetite for innovative, science-backed products and treatments. The strong and expanding economy, coupled with a population that values wellness and has the means to invest in it, has made it a global hub for brands looking to launch and scale,” says Hubball.
“Since arriving in Dubai, we’ve experienced significant interest in our products, with a genuine openness from clinics, wellness centres, and hospital groups to explore new partnerships. The opportunities and support we’ve found here have reinforced our decision to make this a long-term home, both professionally and personally.”
The same dynamism is evident in the tech and digital sectors, says Paras Raichura, Founder and CEO of PNdigital.
“I moved to the UAE around a year and eight months ago. Having built a successful digital agency in the UK, I wanted to expand my business in a place that was fast paced, globally connected, and full of opportunity. Dubai felt like the natural next step, it’s a city that celebrates entrepreneurs, innovation, and bold thinking.”
He adds, “The UAE has transformed into a true global business hub. Beyond the tax benefits, it offers an unmatched lifestyle, safety, and a government that genuinely supports entrepreneurship.
The energy here is contagious, you’re surrounded by people chasing big goals, which pushes you to think bigger too.”
But it’s not all about business. For many, the UAE represents a chance to live a richer, more connected life.
Emiliana D’Andrea, a PR specialist and freelance writer from Venezuela, shares: “When I arrived in the UAE I had never lived abroad before and didn’t know what to expect. Living away from home in general is a great way to grow personally, but moving to Dubai has been even more rewarding. I get to interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds every day, learn about their countries, understand their heritage, and share new experiences,” says D’Andrea.
“Professionally, I have already reached milestones in the world of media and communications that I’d never thought possible. The UAE has opened a whole new professional world for me. Since arriving a couple of years back, I have gotten married and am now expecting my first baby. There is nowhere else I would rather be,” she adds.
Her story is echoed by thousands who’ve found not just opportunity, but belonging.
This Eid Al Etihad captures that spirit. It’s a celebration of what the UAE has become in only a few decades: a thriving, multicultural nation where Emiratis and expats share a common home.
Italian entrepreneur returns to the UAE to balance family and business
For Barbara Francini, Co-owner and Partner at Mayor Digital, the UAE isn’t just where her career began. This is where she returned for her second stint, coming back with her husband and children after a few years in Italy to take the next step in her professional journey.
Francini first moved to Dubai in 2006, arriving from Italy. “It’s a country where design, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship are part of the culture,” she says. Fresh out of university, she built her PR and communication career here.
“I met my husband in Dubai and I had my two beautiful children.” Dubai became the place where her professional life and family life grew side by side.
In 2019, the family moved back to Italy for personal commitments. But even then, her link to the Middle East didn’t fade. “Funny enough, while in Italy, I kept on working with the Middle East. I had a few clients approaching the market which required my expertise to support,” she says. During that time she also expanded her skills in digital marketing, e-commerce and performance-led strategy.
By 2024, the decision to return to the UAE felt right for all of them. “What inspired me to move to the UAE was the same thing that inspires every entrepreneur here: momentum,” she says.
With that momentum in mind, she decided it was time to build something of her own. She launched Mayor Digital with her business partner, Alessandro Picchianti.
Choosing the UAE again as the base for her next move was straightforward. “The UAE stands out because it offers something extremely rare: a business ecosystem where ideas are met with action.”
Setting up Mayor Digital took less than a month. The clarity of processes and quick growth across industries showed her why Dubai remains a strong launchpad.
“While many countries talk about being global hubs, the UAE actually operates like one. The country has built a playground for serious entrepreneurs. For a marketing agency working with companies that want to grow fast and think globally, this was the natural home,” she says, adding, “In Europe, that level of acceleration would have taken years.”
Her experience the second time around has been shaped as much by raising a family as running a company. “On a personal level, raising our children in a place that is multicultural, safe and forward-looking has been one of the greatest gifts of this journey,” she says. “The UAE allows families to grow with the same ambition they put into their businesses.”
What still stands out to her is how accessible people are. “In Europe, meeting decision-makers can take months. Here, a meaningful connection can happen in a single event or over a coffee. As an expat entrepreneur, you feel supported ¬ whether you’re dealing with banks, government services or industry events, there is always a sense that the country wants you to succeed.”
For Francini, the sense of belonging is clear. “As for my family, the UAE has become home in the truest sense: a place where our kids will grow up surrounded by safety, diversity and opportunity,” she says. “Home is where your ambitions are nurtured and where your family feels protected ¬ and for us, that place is unequivocally the UAE.”
By Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
