Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 to shape global economic outlook

The forum is scheduled for October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre
Sharjah: The Emirate of Sharjah is set to become the epicenter of global finance as the 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) convenes its most expansive event yet, running concurrently with the World Investment Conference for the first time.
Scheduled for October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the joint event anticipates attracting over 10,000 participants from around the world. The forum aims to recalibrate international investment flows in the face of ongoing global economic shifts, solidifying Sharjah's reputation as a key destination for high-level economic dialogue.
Organized by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2025 is structured around the theme, "Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future."
The two-day conference will feature over 95 international speakers leading over 160 specialized sessions. These discussions, which include ministerial meetings, closed-door dialogues, and workshops, are designed to shape global investment strategies for the next decade. The sheer scale of the event is underscored by the expected presence of more than 70 investment promotion agencies (IPAs), representing national governments and institutions from both established and emerging markets. These agencies will use the platform to detail their national investment priorities, opening a direct channel for engagement with private investors and institutional partners.
Beyond high-level policy discussions, the forum is focused on facilitating practical deal-making. Organizers have scheduled more than 120 dedicated business meetings to connect startups and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with regional and global investors. An accompanying exhibition will spotlight over 25 exhibitors with a particular emphasis on areas like green finance, food security, clean technologies, and digital transformation.
The combined event emphasizes responsible capital allocation, exploring how public-private partnerships can direct funds toward sectors vital for navigating future economic and environmental challenges. Marwan Alichla, Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, commented on the event's expanded scope. “SIF has established itself as a platform that merges international expertise with local ambition, positioning Sharjah at the heart of global discussions on the future of investment," he said. “Our goal is for participants to depart with concrete plans and meaningful partnerships that reflect a shared commitment to cooperation and reinforce the emirate’s role in driving long-term, constructive investment.” The convergence of the SIF and the World Investment Conference marks a significant milestone, underscoring the emirate's growing influence in shaping the global agenda for sustainable and resilient foreign direct investment.
