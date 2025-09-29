Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 to shape global economic outlook

The combined event emphasizes responsible capital allocation, exploring how public-private partnerships can direct funds toward sectors vital for navigating future economic and environmental challenges. Marwan Alichla, Coordinator General of the SIF Committee, commented on the event's expanded scope. “SIF has established itself as a platform that merges international expertise with local ambition, positioning Sharjah at the heart of global discussions on the future of investment," he said. “Our goal is for participants to depart with concrete plans and meaningful partnerships that reflect a shared commitment to cooperation and reinforce the emirate’s role in driving long-term, constructive investment.” The convergence of the SIF and the World Investment Conference marks a significant milestone, underscoring the emirate's growing influence in shaping the global agenda for sustainable and resilient foreign direct investment.