GTCFX Golden Falcon Awards 2025 recognise global trading partners in Dubai

The awards highlighted GTCFX’s global reach, providing a platform for partner recognition
Against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, GTCFX hosted its spectacular Annual Golden Falcon Awards 2025, highlighting the company’s development over the past year and the progress of its global partner network. Compared with last year, the 2025 ceremony expanded in scale and attracted a larger international audience, reflecting GTCFX’s growing presence across multiple markets.
The Golden Falcon Awards 2025 was designed as a full-day programme combining recognition, learning and networking. Partners and clients from several regions attended, creating opportunities for discussion and collaboration. From market conversations to award presentations and live entertainment, the event reflected the company’s expanding global community and focus on long-term partnerships.
The atmosphere balanced professionalism with celebration. Attendees discussed market developments, shared business experiences and connected with peers, positioning the awards as both a moment of recognition and a platform for future engagement.
The evening brought together guests from across the financial services sector, including experts, corporate executives and industry influencers. Special guests included Thai influencer Dr Ornpapat Jantarasakha and international cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz. More than 1,300 partners, traders and clients attended the Dubai event. Several long-standing partners who participated in the 2024 awards returned this year, underlining continuity within the network.
The event also highlighted business growth achieved through partnerships. During pre-event discussions, several partners said their income had increased over the past year, attributing this to growing global recognition of the GTCFX brand and continued client trust. Others noted that the company’s expanding industry profile had supported client acquisition and business development.
Discussions during the evening focused on global market trends, including foreign exchange volatility, gold price movements and the impact of global liquidity on trading strategies.
Speakers emphasised the importance of disciplined risk management and adaptive approaches in a shifting economic environment, reinforcing the focus on informed decision-making.
The keynote address was delivered by founder and chief executive Jack Zheng, who reflected on GTCFX’s humble beginnings, its growth and its focus on trader education and technology.
“At GTCFX, our focus has always been on building a stable and secure trading system, delivering reliable and high-quality services, and creating opportunities for our global trading community. Tonight, as we celebrate the achievements of 2025 and step into 2026, we remain united on this journey. Together, the future will shine even brighter,” he said.
The awards ceremony recognised partners and top performers across the GTCFX network. Several major awards were presented to partners who demonstrated performance, consistency and leadership during the year.
Some recipients described the recognition as a personal milestone. One awardee shared that after attending last year’s ceremony without receiving an award, returning in 2025 to accept one marked a moment of perseverance and progress.
Award categories included Partner Excellence Awards for MENA, Turkey, LATAM, CIS, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, as well as honours for prop trading, liquidity partnerships and long-standing collaboration. Additional categories recognised innovation and partnership development.
Beyond business, the event also featured live performances and entertainment, alongside a lucky draw segment, with prizes awarded to participants from several countries, reflecting the international scope of the GTCFX community.
Looking ahead to 2026, the Golden Falcon Awards 2025 served both as a celebration of GTCFX’s achievements and a glimpse of what’s to come. With expanding partnerships, a growing international presence, and an increasingly global network, expectations are already high for next year’s event.
The awards have evolved beyond an annual ceremony to become a symbol of GTCFX’s growth, values, and long-term vision. The scale of the event mirrors the company’s steady expansion as a global financial services provider, offering a range of trading products supported by advanced technology and secure systems.
With an emphasis on transparency, reliability, and enduring partnerships, GTCFX continues to support its partners and traders across multiple regions while developing its trading platforms and services.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.