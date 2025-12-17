GTCFX Golden Falcon Awards 2025 recognise global trading partners in Dubai

Against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, GTCFX hosted its spectacular Annual Golden Falcon Awards 2025, highlighting the company’s development over the past year and the progress of its global partner network. Compared with last year, the 2025 ceremony expanded in scale and attracted a larger international audience, reflecting GTCFX’s growing presence across multiple markets.

The Golden Falcon Awards 2025 was designed as a full-day programme combining recognition, learning and networking. Partners and clients from several regions attended, creating opportunities for discussion and collaboration. From market conversations to award presentations and live entertainment, the event reflected the company’s expanding global community and focus on long-term partnerships.

The atmosphere balanced professionalism with celebration. Attendees discussed market developments, shared business experiences and connected with peers, positioning the awards as both a moment of recognition and a platform for future engagement.

The evening brought together guests from across the financial services sector, including experts, corporate executives and industry influencers. Special guests included Thai influencer Dr Ornpapat Jantarasakha and international cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz. More than 1,300 partners, traders and clients attended the Dubai event. Several long-standing partners who participated in the 2024 awards returned this year, underlining continuity within the network.

The event also highlighted business growth achieved through partnerships. During pre-event discussions, several partners said their income had increased over the past year, attributing this to growing global recognition of the GTCFX brand and continued client trust. Others noted that the company’s expanding industry profile had supported client acquisition and business development.

Market insights and industry dialogue