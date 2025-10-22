8th Sharjah Investment Forum, 29th WAIPA World Investment Conference starts

Ismail Ersahin, CEO and Executive Director of WAIPA, noted: “It is a true honour and privilege to open the World Investment Conference 2025 here in the inspiring and forward-looking emirate of Sharjah. You continue to show the world that the UAE is a hub for innovation, cooperation, and sustainable investment. This year, we are proud to bring together two powerful platforms – the World Investment Conference and the Sharjah Investment Forum – as twin events under one shared vision. Together, they unite global experience with regional leadership, create a space where ideas meet action, and where collaboration drives change.”