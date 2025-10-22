8th Sharjah Investment Forum, 29th WAIPA World Investment Conference starts

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates event with Sheikha Bodour
Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).
The event, held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, marks the first time SIF is being hosted jointly with the World Investment Conference (WIC).
Under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the two-day forum brings together over 10,000 participants from 142 countries, featuring 130 speakers across 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings aimed at advancing global dialogue on sustainable growth and responsible investment.
In her keynote address, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “For ten years, this forum has reflected Sharjah’s philosophy rooted not in growth for its own sake but in growth that empowers society, strengthens institutions, and sustains future generations.
"History shows us that when governments invest in their own people, institutions, infrastructure, and foreign capital follows. In Sharjah, we took that principle seriously. Instead of relying on incentives, we built a robust ecosystem, strengthened institutions, improved infrastructure, and ensured regulatory predictability and agility.”
She added: “Sharjah’s model is part of a larger national vision of the United Arab Emirates, a nation that offers a dynamic developmental and economic model defined by clarity of law, cultural vitality, secure infrastructure, and visionary leadership.”
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “This important gathering of the global investment promotion community comes as we confront rising uncertainty and fragmentation in the world economy, where new realities require new thinking from investors in both the public and private sectors. In 2024, the UAE ranked among the top ten for FDI attraction worldwide, attracting a record 45.6 billion dollars — representing 55.6% of total inflows into the Middle East. Sharjah’s non-oil economy accounted for over 98 percent of the emirate’s GDP, with FDI inflows reaching a record 1.5 billion dollars in the first half of 2025.”
He added: “The UAE understands the needs of emerging economies and has established a blueprint for success — both at home and abroad. We recognise that attracting and deploying investment requires collaborative thinking, and at this forum, our discussions can establish a new direction for global investment, one that can unlock potential in every nation.”
Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the Executive Board of WAIPA, said: “We meet at a moment of profound transformation — a world that is volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. But within volatility lies opportunity, within uncertainty lies strategy, within complexity lies capability, and within ambiguity lies clarity. Our task, as investment promoters and policymakers, is to turn this transformation into value — to direct capital where it creates sustainable growth, and to help shape an investment landscape ready for the future.”
Ismail Ersahin, CEO and Executive Director of WAIPA, noted: “It is a true honour and privilege to open the World Investment Conference 2025 here in the inspiring and forward-looking emirate of Sharjah. You continue to show the world that the UAE is a hub for innovation, cooperation, and sustainable investment. This year, we are proud to bring together two powerful platforms – the World Investment Conference and the Sharjah Investment Forum – as twin events under one shared vision. Together, they unite global experience with regional leadership, create a space where ideas meet action, and where collaboration drives change.”
Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, said: “The global economy is being reshaped by three major forces — resilience, innovation, and policy transformation, and Sharjah and the UAE are perfectly placed for what lies ahead. Around the world, economies are rewiring through AI, life sciences, robotics, and quantum technologies to strengthen resilience and competitiveness. Building resilience now depends on strong geopolitical alliances, not just monetary ones."
"For instance, one of the top jobs in the US today is a geopolitical officer — a role that didn’t exist until a few years ago. Beyond America, countries are trying to de-risk themselves from the dollar system, which is leading to the emergence of fragmented systems. In this multipolar world, only a handful of countries can operate on different poles, neutrally and effectively," added Dr. Mohamed El-Erian.
"The UAE is one of them — uniquely positioned to remain insulated from global supply-chain volatility. The UAE knows it needs to work with AI, not be ahead of it in order to cultivate talent, government efficiency, and economic growth. In my opinion, there is not another country in the world that has the capability to diffuse AI with the kind of precision that the UAE does.”
The opening concluded with an awards ceremony led by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, honouring the forum’s sponsors, partners, and exhibitors.
Following the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan toured the exhibition area, where UAE-based and international organisations are showcasing key projects and investment initiatives designed to strengthen global and regional economic growth.
Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the joint SIF–WIC 2025 forum focuses on shifts in geopolitics, climate, and technology, highlighting how sustainable investment and green finance can redefine economic priorities in the decade ahead.
