Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi oversees final preparations for Nomad eco-luxury retreat in Kalba

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi inspects eco-luxury destination ahead of opening
Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), conducted a final inspection of Nomad, Sharjah’s upcoming eco-luxury hospitality destination in Kalba, ahead of its official opening on December 31.
The visit reviewed the destination’s guiding philosophy, sustainability framework, operational readiness, and guest experience, ensuring alignment with Sharjah’s broader vision for responsible, experience-led tourism.
Developed and managed by Sharjah Collection, Shurooq’s hospitality management arm, Nomad introduces an immersive hospitality model prioritising nature, privacy, and restraint. The destination features 20 eco-luxury accommodation trailers carefully positioned to preserve seclusion and unobstructed views, integrating seamlessly with the surrounding terrain.
Natural materials define the architecture, while a hybrid solar energy system reinforces the off-grid approach. Guests are encouraged to disconnect from routine, social media, and urban life, offering a rare opportunity for stillness and reflection within the UAE.
During her visit, Her Highness assessed how Nomad embodies the principles of slow travel, inviting guests to engage unhurriedly with the landscape, nature, and local environment. The destination is deliberately designed to be low-density, ensuring minimal impact on the site while allowing the terrain to remain the focal point of the experience.
Nomad includes 7.44 kilometres of mountain hiking trails—5 kilometres for general use and 2.44 kilometres to the peaks—as well as 4.39 kilometres of dedicated mountain biking trails. The trails ensure safety, clarity of movement, and harmony between different outdoor activities.
Optional guest programmes, such as birdwatching, outdoor yoga, and guided stargazing, are designed to align with natural rhythms, reinforcing the retreat’s off-grid ethos and focus on presence, restoration, and meaningful disconnection.
Sharjah Collection also manages six other sustainable retreats across the emirate:
Al Badayer Retreat – Bedouin-inspired desert experience in central Sharjah.
Al Faya Retreat – Wellness-focused glamping in Mleiha Desert emphasising health and privacy.
Kingfisher Retreat – Eco-luxury tents near a mangrove reserve in Kalba.
Moon Retreat – Exclusive desert glamping experience in Mleiha National Park.
Najd Al Meqsar – Heritage retreat in Khorfakkan restoring historic mountain village houses.
Al Rayaheen Retreat – Restored heritage hotel celebrating Emirati architecture and culture.
Nomad now enters its final operational readiness phase, offering guests a distinctive eco-luxury experience at the heart of Kalba’s mountainous landscape.
