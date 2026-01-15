Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Festival of African Literature 2026

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives lifetime award as event bridges African, Emirati voices
Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inaugurated the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) under the theme 'The African Way', at Sharjah University City. The five-day event runs from 14–18 January and is attended by key cultural figures including Zanzibar’s First Lady, Mariam Mwinyi, and South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.
As part of the opening, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga was honoured with the Sharjah Lifetime Achievement in Literature Award, recognizing her contributions to African and global literature. Dangarembga is best known for her trilogy Nervous Conditions, The Book of Not, and This Mournable Body, the latter of which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.
The festival, organised by SBA, features 29 writers — 20 from Africa and 9 from the UAE — participating in panel discussions, poetry readings, children’s workshops, culinary demonstrations, and live performances. This edition highlights literary traditions and publishing developments from Zanzibar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.
In his remarks, Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, described the festival as an extension of Sharjah’s long-standing cultural engagement with Africa. He cited the influence of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi’s historical writing on Africa and the Arab presence in the continent.
First Lady Mariam Mwinyi emphasized the role of literature as a form of cultural memory and identity. Minister McKenzie called for deeper collaboration between literary communities, highlighting the importance of access to books, education, and creative expression.
The opening ceremony included a performance by the Dhow Countries Music Academy, showcasing musical traditions from South Africa’s Limpopo province.
The festival continues through 18 January with sessions aimed at promoting dialogue, cultural exchange, and literary innovation across Africa and the Arab world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox