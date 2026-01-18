African publishers see Sharjah festival as bridge for culture and translation

The event opens doors for cross-border learning, book translations and new partnerships
Sharjah: Literary festivals rooted in culture play a key role in sharing knowledge and bringing communities closer, African publishers and booksellers said at the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026).
Participants said the event offers a rare space where African and Arab writers, publishers and readers can meet, exchange ideas and explore translation opportunities that are often missing back home.
James Odhiambo, CEO of the Kenya Publishers Association, said the festival has been an eye-opener even for Africans themselves. The association represents 158 publishers across Kenya.
“This festival is a real learning experience, not only for people outside Africa but also for Africans,” he said. “I discovered here that Ethiopian writing styles and stories are very different from those in Swahili literature. We usually don’t meet, but here in Sharjah, we can sit together, talk and learn from one another.”
Odhiambo said he is also looking to translate African works into Arabic through contacts made at the festival. He pointed out that Swahili and Arabic share many words and cultural links, making collaboration a natural step.
Mkuki Bgoya, Managing Director of Tanzania-based Mkuki na Nyota Publishers, said African literature is often sidelined on the global stage.
“Many African writers end up being published outside the continent,” he said. “This festival brings them closer to Arab publishers and allows for honest conversations around translation rights and storytelling. This is how culture travels — through seeing yourself in others and being seen in return.”
Ditiro Huma, Director of Mosala Masedi Publishers and Booksellers from South Africa, said the festival also helps visitors understand how publishing and education work in the UAE.
“There is strong potential to build long-term partnerships between South Africa and the UAE,” she said. “Very few festivals allow you to hear Ethiopian stories, learn Arabic basics and enjoy African food, all in one place.”
Tirhas Haile, Early Childhood Development Director at Ethiopia’s Whiz Kids Workshop, said SFAL offers a strong platform to take Amharic children’s books to new audiences through Arabic translations.
“The festival helps you showcase your work, meet publishers and build meaningful collaborations,” she said.
Held under the theme ‘The African Way’, SFAL 2026 runs from January 14 to 18 at University City Hall Square in Sharjah.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox