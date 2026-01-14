Africa’s stories take over Sharjah with culture, food and fashion

Talks, readings, cookery shows headline 5-day Sharjah Festival of African Literature
Sharjah will host the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) at Sharjah University City from 14 to 18 January. The programme includes panel discussions, poetry readings, book signings, African fashion shows, live cookery sessions, immersive cultural activities and heritage markets.
The festival will bring together writers and literary figures from the UAE and Africa, in collaboration with Kalimat Group and the Emirates Writers Union.
Commenting on the significance of the festival, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “The Sharjah Festival of African Literature represents one of the key dialogue pathways that Sharjah continues to build with African nations. From the outset, we were keen for the festival to serve as a gateway into Africa’s creative, artistic and heritage landscapes."
This year’s edition highlights literature from East and Southern Africa, with a spotlight on Zanzibar, Ethiopia and South Africa. Participating Emirati writers include Fahad Al Memari, Ali Al Shaali, Shaikha Al Mutairi, Afra Atiq, Nadia Al Najjar, Salha Abid and Ameera Bukdra, alongside a wider group of African writers and literary figures.
The programme features an African Village Experience, showcasing handicrafts, textiles and visual arts, with live music, drumming and dance. It will also host African fashion shows featuring African designers and Emirati creatives.
Daily sessions include panel discussions on themes such as identity, memory, narrative, heritage and the future of African literature, along with a daily Poetry Readings event featuring poets from East and Southern Africa and the UAE. A university outreach programme across the UAE will include lectures, workshops and discussions with students.
Live cookery sessions will highlight traditional dishes from countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe, with cultural context and tastings. The festival will also run daily children’s workshops combining storytelling, art, language and performance.
The festival includes a book sales area featuring titles by participating writers and a market selling handcrafted products, jewellery, textiles, home décor and heritage-inspired gifts, alongside traditional Emirati products.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox