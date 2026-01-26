The expanded agreement adds new gateways for Emirates customers travelling on Air Peace’s network. Beyond the 13 Nigerian cities already available, passengers can now connect to Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal via Abidjan, as well as Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia via Accra.

“Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos,” Kazim said. “We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

