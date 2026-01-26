GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates, Air Peace unlock new Africa to Dubai and London connections

New interline deal expands travel from West Africa to Dubai and London on one ticket

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates and Air Peace activate bilateral interline agreement, enhancing seamless global connectivity
Emirates and Air Peace activate bilateral interline agreement, enhancing seamless global connectivity
Supplied

Dubai: Emirates and Air Peace have activated a bilateral interline agreement that expands air connectivity between West Africa, the UAE and the UK, giving passengers access to more destinations through single-ticket travel with through-checked baggage.

The move builds on an existing partnership between the two airlines and allows smoother connections across Africa, Dubai and London, targeting rising demand for international travel from the region.

Wider access across West Africa

The expanded agreement adds new gateways for Emirates customers travelling on Air Peace’s network. Beyond the 13 Nigerian cities already available, passengers can now connect to Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal via Abidjan, as well as Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia via Accra.

The additional routes widen access to Emirates’ global network while offering African travellers greater choice and flexibility when flying beyond the continent.

Linking Lagos to global hubs

The interline arrangement also allows Air Peace to plug its West and Central African network into Emirates’ hub in Dubai, with onward connections to major destinations including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted, alongside Abidjan, Accra and Lagos.

Demand for travel between Nigeria and the UK remains strong, particularly among business travellers, students and the Nigerian diaspora, making seamless onward connectivity a key draw for passengers.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said the expanded partnership supports the airline’s broader Africa strategy.

“Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos,” Kazim said. “We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

Smoother journeys for African travellers

Air Peace said the agreement strengthens its role as a connector between African markets and the rest of the world.

“This interline agreement with Emirates represents a major step in Air Peace’s strategic vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets,” said Nowel Ngala, chief commercial officer of Air Peace. “By combining our strong regional presence with Emirates’ extensive international network, we are delivering seamless connectivity, improved travel experience, and greater access to key global destinations for African travellers.”

Premium product meets regional reach

Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER on its Dubai to Lagos route, offering First Class, Business Class and Economy cabins. The airline highlights its onboard dining, premium beverages and its ice entertainment system, which includes a wide selection of African and international content.

Air Peace, which operates a fleet of more than 50 aircraft including Boeing 777s, Boeing 737s and Embraer jets, continues to expand its domestic, regional and international footprint. The airline has positioned itself as a key player in strengthening intra-African connectivity while supporting trade, tourism and economic development.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abdulmajid Nsekela, Group CEO of CRDB Bank

CRDB Bank launches Dubai office for Africa investment

3m read
Morocco players take part in a training session in Rabat on January 17, 2026, on the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match against Senegal.

AFCON in Morocco offers glimpse of World Cup readiness

3m read
The Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026) brings writers and publishers closer to the Arab world.

Sharjah fest opens new chapter for African literature

2m read
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inaugurated the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL).

Sheikha Bodour inaugurates Sharjah's African Litfest

2m read