New interline deal expands travel from West Africa to Dubai and London on one ticket
Dubai: Emirates and Air Peace have activated a bilateral interline agreement that expands air connectivity between West Africa, the UAE and the UK, giving passengers access to more destinations through single-ticket travel with through-checked baggage.
The move builds on an existing partnership between the two airlines and allows smoother connections across Africa, Dubai and London, targeting rising demand for international travel from the region.
The expanded agreement adds new gateways for Emirates customers travelling on Air Peace’s network. Beyond the 13 Nigerian cities already available, passengers can now connect to Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal via Abidjan, as well as Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia via Accra.
The additional routes widen access to Emirates’ global network while offering African travellers greater choice and flexibility when flying beyond the continent.
The interline arrangement also allows Air Peace to plug its West and Central African network into Emirates’ hub in Dubai, with onward connections to major destinations including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted, alongside Abidjan, Accra and Lagos.
Demand for travel between Nigeria and the UK remains strong, particularly among business travellers, students and the Nigerian diaspora, making seamless onward connectivity a key draw for passengers.
Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ deputy president and chief commercial officer, said the expanded partnership supports the airline’s broader Africa strategy.
“Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos,” Kazim said. “We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”
Air Peace said the agreement strengthens its role as a connector between African markets and the rest of the world.
“This interline agreement with Emirates represents a major step in Air Peace’s strategic vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets,” said Nowel Ngala, chief commercial officer of Air Peace. “By combining our strong regional presence with Emirates’ extensive international network, we are delivering seamless connectivity, improved travel experience, and greater access to key global destinations for African travellers.”
Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER on its Dubai to Lagos route, offering First Class, Business Class and Economy cabins. The airline highlights its onboard dining, premium beverages and its ice entertainment system, which includes a wide selection of African and international content.
Air Peace, which operates a fleet of more than 50 aircraft including Boeing 777s, Boeing 737s and Embraer jets, continues to expand its domestic, regional and international footprint. The airline has positioned itself as a key player in strengthening intra-African connectivity while supporting trade, tourism and economic development.
