Sheikha Bodour inaugurates second Sharjah Literature Festival celebrating Emirati culture

He added, "Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Emirates Publishers Association continues to support the publishing industry and develop a sustainable knowledge infrastructure that enhances the status of books, recognising the sector as a long-term investment in the future. Through this festival, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting culture, ensuring access to knowledge for all readers, and expanding partnerships with cultural institutions locally, regionally, and internationally."