Sheikha Bodour inaugurates second Sharjah Literature Festival celebrating Emirati culture

Until January 11, the festival hosts literary, cultural and entertainment activities
Dubai: The second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival was inaugurated under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association. The festival runs until 11 January, opposite University City Hall in Sharjah.
Jointly organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival aims to strengthen the presence of literature in Emirati society, support local publishers, and bolster the UAE’s publishing sector.
The opening ceremony reflected Emirati heritage and culture, beginning with a performance by the Sharjah National Troupe, affiliated with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The troupe welcomed Sheikha Bodour with traditional performing arts and folk songs that celebrate the UAE’s rich legacy.
In his address, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, noted that this edition, themed "A Community Woven by Tales," highlights literature’s role as a mirror of society, reflecting culture, values, and human experiences, and fostering future generations with awareness and an open vision.
He said, "The Sharjah Literature Festival provides a pivotal platform to showcase literature’s role in preserving cultural identity, nurturing thought, and supporting the literary content industry. It also encourages intellectual engagement, strengthens literature’s presence in local and regional cultural arenas, and offers young talents a chance to shine."
He added, "Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Emirates Publishers Association continues to support the publishing industry and develop a sustainable knowledge infrastructure that enhances the status of books, recognising the sector as a long-term investment in the future. Through this festival, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting culture, ensuring access to knowledge for all readers, and expanding partnerships with cultural institutions locally, regionally, and internationally."
The official ceremony featured a live poetry recital, blending artistic expression with the power of the written word and celebrating Arab heritage with a contemporary touch. Poet Amal Al Sahlawi performed, accompanied by artist Montether Al Hakeem, who created live drawings inspired by the poetry. The programme also included an Emirati theatrical performance by young creatives from Sharjah Capability Development, combining classical Arabic poetry with traditional melodies.
After the ceremony, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured the festival grounds, reviewing activities designed for attendees. The festival celebrates the nation’s stories and literary talents, bringing the community together through shared narratives and reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a cultural hub and a sustainable environment for knowledge, creativity, and cultural industries.
Over the next five days, the festival will host a wide range of literary, cultural, and entertainment activities. Highlights include a book fair with 42 Emirati publishers, 23 cultural and entertainment segments including panel discussions, musical and theatrical performances, and interactive storytelling. Twelve workshops will cover Arabic calligraphy, bookmark design, stamp making, ceramics, candle making, photography, and culinary arts, along with a daily storytelling corner by Sayyidat Al Hikayat Publishing. Visitors can also explore eight retail stores showcasing Emirati brands, offering unique products with modern designs that reflect local heritage.
