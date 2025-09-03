Shurooq reveals major cultural and tourism developments in Kalba

Sharjah: Under the directives and guidance of His highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the patronage and oversight of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Shurooq announced a new flagship addition to its arts and culture portfolio in Kalba: the Kalba Rock Art Centre. The site is among the largest and richest rock-art locations in the United Arab Emirates, offering a window onto the region’s history through engravings and artefacts dating to the Neolithic period or earlier.

Upon completion, the centre will feature interactive educational exhibits and visitor amenities such as a café and gift shop. Shurooq—together with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority—will manage and operate the destination after opening to safeguard its heritage value and deliver a comprehensive cultural experience for visitors.

The centre will encompass more than 400 engravings across 150 rock outcrops, including animal depictions from the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Ages; stone houses, graves and shell mounds from periods extending up to the 19th century; as well as later symbols depicting scenes such as horseback riding and copper smelting.

Shurooq is working with the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, together with numerous scientific institutions, academic bodies and international experts alongside local efforts, to document the site’s rock art. Notably, the Global Digital Heritage initiative, specialised in digital documentation, is modelling and recording the engravings and making them available to researchers and enthusiasts via digital platforms.

Shurooq revealed that construction works for the Kalba Rock Art Centre are currently being carried out by the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works on a total area of approximately 3,574 sqm, in a unique location on a rocky hill directly overlooking the coast near Al Hefaiyah Park and Kalba Waterfront. Construction is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026.

Kalba Beach is conceived as an economic and social platform that enhances quality of life, creates a new investment environment supporting SMEs, and encourages local entrepreneurs to enter the hospitality and marine-services sectors. The project also introduces a collaboration with correctional and penal institutions to manufacture the wooden shade structures featured on the beach.

Regarding the latest progress on Kalba Beach, one of Shurooq’s key tourism infrastructure projects, the authority explained that the 700-metre beachfront is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026. The beach will include 11 retail units—restaurants, cafés and kiosks—along with a prayer room and an indoor play area, with facilities fully accessible for people of determination. The project adopts Blue Flag standards to ensure a clean and safe marine environment and utilises eco-friendly construction materials to protect natural ecosystems.

As for the highly anticipated Nomad, developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and managed by the authority’s flagship hospitality brand – Sharjah Collection, Shurooq confirmed the project is scheduled for completion in Q4 of this year. Shurooq noted the addition of 7.44 km of hiking trails—a 5 km moderate route suitable for beginners and seasoned hikers, and a steeper 2.44 km route reaching one of Kalba’s peaks for adventure enthusiasts—alongside 4.39 km of mountain-biking trails designed to global sustainability and safety standards, with careful consideration for local habitats.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.