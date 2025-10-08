7 stunning UAE glamping getaways for the ultimate chill under the stars

From chic tents to dome suits, there's a spot to match every vibe
A sky, a sky full of stars...anyone? *Sings in Coldplay*
Here's the thing: If your idea of a getaway involves fresh desert air, cosy tents, and a sky full of stars, we can help you upgrade your glamping game. From dome suites to chic tents and beachside hideaways, there’s a glamping spot to match every vibe. Picture yourself lounging by sparkling pools, sipping a sundowner, or drifting off under a blanket of stars while desert breezes lull you to sleep. So, you can be off chasing adventure, Insta-worthy views, or just some serious R&R, these 7 UAE glamping escapes promise the ultimate chill.
Take your glamping game to the next level at Longbeach Campground, where luxury meets the sea. Choose from five levels of tents, including the Panoramic Dome Suite with its very own hot tub and sweeping sea views. Even the more basic tents don’t skimp on charm, offering stunning vistas and all the beachside vibes you need. Spend your days lounging, exploring the beach, or enjoying water sports, then unwind with a BBQ or stargaze from your private tent terrace.
Price: From Dh469 per night for dome suite, standard tents from Dh1,199 per weekend stay
Where: King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah
Want to glam it up in the desert? Arabian Nights Village is calling. Think stargazing in style, soaking up traditional Arabic vibes while the dunes do their thing.
Sleep in luxury Bedouin tents decked out with AC and private washrooms. Wander the charming souk, dive into the huge pool with sun loungers, or chill at the al fresco dining area and restaurant with cosy outdoor sofas.
Price: From Dh1,300 per night
Where: Arabian Nights Village Road, Abu Dhabi
Perched at the foot of Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain’s tallest mountain, this spot serves epic desert views with a side of adventure. Choose from air-conditioned bubble or dome tents, or go classic with Bedouin-style luxury—all set for ultimate glamping.
By day, explore the UNESCO World Heritage site, from Neolithic remains to 5,000-year-old Bronze Age tombs. By night? Stargaze in style from your tent.
Price: From Dh500 per night
Where: Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain
Snag one of the amazing domes and soak up the breathtaking mountain views—especially from the temperature-controlled pool. Your stay includes a BBQ station and unlimited access to all 18 outdoor adventures at Wadi Hub—think wall climbing, ziplining, and nonstop fun.
Price: From Dh720 per night
Where: Hatta, Dubai
Terra Solis pulses with lively energy, hosting trendy music events perfect for those who want to dance under the stars before rolling into bed. Adults-only (21+) ensures a carefree escape, while the Polaris tent takes luxe living up a notch—plush bed, ambient lighting, wooden furnishings, and a private terrace far enough from the party for peaceful stargazing.
Price: Can start from aroundDh200-300 per night for basic options, but vary significantly based on the specific room or lodge, with luxury options costing much more
Where: 29 Jebel Ali Rd, Dubai
Tucked inside a vibrant biosphere, this eco-glamp paradise is all about unforgettable adventures for friends and families. Pick your vibe: a classic silver Airstream or a stylish cabin with a plunge pool, where sunsets come with BBQs, s’mores, and endless memories.
Hop on complimentary bikes to explore the site, and make mealtime just as fun—handpick your prime cuts and turn dining into an adventure.
Prices vary
Soak up the sun and sea breeze at Banan Beach, just a stone’s throw from Marjan Island. Heads up: some tents are AC-free, but that’s all part of the authentic beach vibe. Don’t worry—they’re total Instagram gold.
Dive into dreamy pools and the sparkling beach, and bring the whole crew—pets are welcome, too! But hurry, this hotspot is going members-only soon, so grab your spot while you can.
Price: From Dh350 per tent
Where: Banan Beach, near Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah
Looking for a romantic escape that’s out of this world? This pop-up glamping experience is made for stargazers and lovers alike. Crystal-topped tents and luxe facilities set the scene for an unforgettable night under the stars.
Price: Varies
Where: Near Dubai
