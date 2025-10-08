7 stunning UAE glamping getaways for the ultimate chill under the stars

Here's the thing: If your idea of a getaway involves fresh desert air, cosy tents, and a sky full of stars, we can help you upgrade your glamping game. From dome suites to chic tents and beachside hideaways, there’s a glamping spot to match every vibe. Picture yourself lounging by sparkling pools, sipping a sundowner, or drifting off under a blanket of stars while desert breezes lull you to sleep. So, you can be off chasing adventure, Insta-worthy views, or just some serious R&R, these 7 UAE glamping escapes promise the ultimate chill.